Message to state legislators — show us the money

Sure, they feel bad that we can’t afford nice extras like counseling suicidal farmers or keeping our parents and grandparents in the communities where they’ve lived their entire lives. But, they say, shaking their heads sadly, what can we do? We need to stay within our means.

There is, in fact, something they can do. Our elected leaders must start working the other side of the ledger, and the people of South Dakota need to hold our legislators’ feet to the fire to expand the boundaries of state revenues, especially given the $20 million cut to the budget as the state’s internet access tax expires. We are hamstrung by legislative and executive unwillingness to entertain the possibility of growing our means.

The ideology of “no taxation” has trumped every other care and consideration in Pierre for far too long. We limp along on the meager means of revenue from a sales tax, including on food, that disproportionately burdens those of us who can least afford it. The “business friendly” rating the Governor’s Office of Economic Development ballyhoos comes at great cost to increasingly desperate South Dakotans.