The South Dakota School of Mines and Black Hills State University basketball teams need to hold serve at home to build some momentum heading down the stretch in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play.
For the Black Hills State men and women, it will be a good opportunity to end some recent struggles.
Colorado State-Pueblo will be in Rapid City tonight to face Mines and in Spearfish to face BHSU on Saturday. New Mexico Highlands will be in Spearfish tonight and in Rapid City on Saturday.
Friday's action begins at 5:30 p.m. with the women's games and 7:30 p.m. for the men's games. Saturday's action begins at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Mines and 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at BHSU.
The CSU-Pueblo men are looking to break a three-game losing skid (3-8 in conference, 5-12 overall).
Redshirt-junior Donovan Oldham leads the team and ranks 14th in the RMAC with 14.6 points per game. Redshirt-junior Jason Anderson is second at 11.7 points per game.
On Saturday the Hardrockers will host an improving New Mexico Highlands squad. The Cowboys have been one of the league's surprises at 8-3 and 13-4 overall.
Highlands has two of the top three scorers in the league in Raquan Mitchell (20.5 points per game) and Gerad Davis (20.4), with Mitchell leading the conference in 3-pointers per game (3.4). Jordan Jones is averaging 13.4 points while Nnamdi Okoro is at 11.1 points per game while leading the RMAC in rebounding at 8.2 per game and second in blocked shots at 1.5 per contest.
The Hardrockers are 7-12 overall with a 4-7 RMAC record to sit in a three-way tie for 11th. South Dakota Mines is 5-3 at home this season. Last weekend, the 'Rockers went on the road and fell to Colorado School of Mines (93-71) and University of Colorado Colorado Springs (79-78).
Alec Williams leads the team with 12.6 points per game and also has a team-best 3.9 assists per contest (tied for fifth in the league). His 1.35 assist/turnover ratio is seventh in the RMAC.
Mitchell Sueker adds 12.4 points per contest, while Logan Elers is averaging 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Troy Brady's 36 three-pointers is tied for eighth in the conference, while his 1.42 steals per game is a team high and ranks 11th in the league. Damani Hayes leads the team in rebounding (5.8) at 9.1 points per game.
The Yellow Jacket men are looking to reverse a recent slump, as BHSU has lost its last five games after opening the conference season winning its first six.
Fraser Malcolm continues to lead the way for the Jackets at 16.4 points a game. Tyler Oliver is right behind at 11.2 points and a team-leading 6.0 rebounds a game. Dez Stoudamire is scoring 10.4 points a game.
The Chadron State men have been one of the biggest surprises in the league, winning three straight and standing at 7-4 in league play and 9-8 overall. The Eagles will have a tough weekend, hosting the top two teams in the league — Colorado Colorado Springs Friday (9-2, 12-5) and Colorado School of Mines Saturday (11-0, 14-3).
Diontae Champion leads the Eagles at 11.9 points and 5.3 rebounds a game. Colby Jackson is scoring 11.9 points a game and Michael Sparks is right behind at 11.8 points a game.
The South Dakota School of Mines women have played tough at times this season, but don't have much to show for it at 2-9 in league and 5-10 overall.
CSU Pueblo is 7-4 in the RMAC and 9-8 overall. The ThunderWolves have lost three of their last five games.
CSU-Pueblo is led by Jennah Knafelc who is averaging 14.6 rebounds per game, she is followed by Khiya Adams who is averaging 12.5 points per game.
New Mexico Highland is 4-14 overall and 2-9 in league play.
Jordyn Lewis leads the team in scoring at 14.1 points per game (eighth in the RMAC). Allyah George is second on the team in scoring at 10.8 points per game while averaging 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals.
The Hardrockers dropped both games last weekend, falling at Colorado School of Mines on Friday (78-56) and at UCCS on Saturday (57-45).
Taylor Molstad leads Mines in scoring (10.4) and assists (2.3) while she's also averaging 1.2 steals. Sami Steffeck is averaging 9.6 points and has hit a team-best 34 3-pointers and has moved up from 12th all-time (before season started) into the No. 4 spot all-time with 146 in her career. Steffeck needs just three 3s this weekend to move into the No. 3 spot.
The Black Hills State women broke a three-game ski last weekend by beating UCCS on the road 62-58, but then fell to Colorado Mines 67-55 the next night.
The Jackets are 6-5 in league play and 10-5 overall. Lemmon native Morgan Ham continues to lead BHSU in scoring at 14.3 points a game, while grabbing 5.1 rebounds per contest. Julia Seamans is averaging 10.7 points and 3.6 assists, while sophomore Racquel Wientjes is scoring 9.0 points a game.
The Chadron State women have struggled much of the season at 2-9 in the league and 3-14 overall. Colorado Mines is 7-4 and 10-6 and Colorado Springs is 6-5 and 7-10.
Faryn Foxen leads the Eagles at 12.2 points a game and Jessica Harvey is scoring 9.9 points a game.
Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers night at SD Mines
Members of the South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team coaching staff will be participating in Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers night during the Hardrockers' game against New Mexico Highlands Saturday at the King Center.
Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers Week is a nationwide event when basketball coaches across the country unite for a common cause — saving lives from cancer. Coaches and their staff are encouraged to wear sneakers with their game attire while coaching games to raise awareness about the fight against cancer.
"I am proud supporter of this event," said Hardrocker men's basketball head coach Eric Glenn. "Anytime myself, the coaching staff, or the team, can raise awareness for the fight against cancer — we are happy to do it."
Players of the Week
Men's Offense
John Dewey had a strong scoring weekend for Adams State after he shot 58.3 percent overall, 40 percent from deep, averaged 30 points per game, and shot 87.5 percent from the free throw line. He finished with 60 points.
Men's Defense
Jeremy Ruffin averaged 10.5 rebounds over the weekend which saw Chadron State’s first 2-0 sweep since 2014. He led an Eagles defense which held the league’s highest-scoring offense to 69 points on 22-of-66 shooting on Friday evening, and limited its opponent to 62 on Saturday. Ruffin added two steals Saturday night in a home win over CSU-Pueblo.
Women's Offense
MSU Denver’s Jordyn Wittwer crushed the 19-year old RMAC record for 3-pointers in a game with 11 including tying the NCAA Division II record for nine straight 3s. For the weekend she averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 73.7 percent from the field (14 of 19) and 70.6 percent from 3 (12 of 17).
Women's Defense
Sydni Brandon of Colorado Mesa averaged 11 points, 3.5 steals and 5.5 rebounds over the weekend. She shot 71.4 percent from the field and 85.7 percent from the free-throw line.