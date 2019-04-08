At the end of the first day of the Dickinson Invitational played at Arrowhead Country Club, South Dakota School of Mines men's and women's golf teams sat in first place.
Neither would relinquish the top spot in the second day of the tournament Monday, as the Hardrockers swept the tournament titles.
The men's shot a 307 Monday for a 614, while the Mines 'B' team was second with a 644 and Dickinson State was third with a 647.
The Hardrocker women shot a 681 for the tournament while DSU was second with a 718 and Black Hills State shot a 732.
"Both programs have struggled getting three, four or five good scores everyday. So for our kids this tournament was nice, especially for our women’s program," Mines coach Tye Roy said. "A couple of our older players stepped up and put up low numbers for us and really helped the team, and it’s split between yesterday and today on who posted those scores."
Bryce Howard of Mines won for the men by shooting two 78s for a 151.
"He’s not as happy with his scores as he’d like to be but he posted two good scores to get the win," Roy said. "We’re really proud of his effort."
On the women's side, Emily Schimbeno shot a 78 Sunday and a 82 Monday for a 160 and the win. Roy said it was one of the best tournaments his women's team has put together this season.
The rest of the top-10 men's group included Lane Jensen of Mines and Carter Klein of DSU who tied for second with a 152, Steven Bendt and Alex Lesselyoung of Mines finished fourth with a 156, Ben Unruh and Jake Francis of Mines were sixth with a 159, Roger Nakagawa of Mines was eighth with a 160, Carson McDaniel of Mines was ninth with a 161 and Jaret Lee of DSU was 10th with a 162.
For the women, Riley Helmick of DSU was second with a 164, Nicole Schrader of Mines was third with a 166, Mckinley Harm of Mines and Adrianna Weeldreyer of BHSU tied for fourth with a 174, Taryn Mayer of BHSU was sixth with a 180, Abby Magee of Mines was seventh with a 181 while Breilyn Riggin and Natalee Hafer of DSU and Hayley Franke of BHSU tied for eighth with a 182.
Roy said the wins will help both of his programs going forward.
"It’s something they can carry forward," he said. "It’s a smaller tournament but anything like that can help build confidence and move them forward towards conference."
The women's program will be in Spearfish this morning for a duel with BHSU, while the men will next be in action April 21 at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championships in Chandler, Arizona.
Roy said he's starting to see his teams play their best golf with the RMAC championships coming up.
"It’s a fun event and a beautiful golf course, the sun shines down there, there’s green grass down there," he said. "I think the weather will be much more cooperative so we’re looking forward to that. Our kids are starting play better after this long winter."
He's especially excited about the improvement he's seen in his men's team, which consists of seven freshman golfers.
"We have a very young team, so being on our home course and post some low lumbers will definitely boost some confidence," he said. "I’m excited, we’re really close, we just need to have that one tournament where we put up some decent numbers and I have no doubt that they’ll be very competitive."