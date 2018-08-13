A paleontology graduate from South Dakota School of Mines & Technology has won a prestigious Fulbright scholarship.
Broc Kokesh, who graduated in May from SDSMT with a master's degree in paleontology, received a Fulbright U.S. Student Program award from the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. His scholarship will take him to Jamaica, where he'll study the impact of invasive species on the Kingston Harbor.
In a statement, SDSMT said the Fulbright Program, founded in 1946, has been an international educational exchange sponsored by the U.S. government and "is designed to build lasting connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries." Congress funds Fulbrights through an annual appropriation.
According to Mines, Kokesh studies the ecological impact of invasive green mussels, which were introduced into the Jamaican waters in 1998 from a shipping ballast but then began disappearing in 2010, by investigating "dead shells."
Following his program, Kokesh plans to pursue doctorate studies in paleontology at the University of Chicago. This is the second Fulbright within three years for SDSMT.