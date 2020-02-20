Mines hoops look to keep streaks going

The South Dakota School of Mines men's and women's basketball teams have won a combined 15 straight games. Those streaks will be tested this weekend as both teams are on the road at Colorado-Colorado Springs and Colorado School of Mines in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play.

It will be the final regular-season road swing for Mines as it closes Feb. 27 at home against rival Black Hills State University. A win or two by both teams could earn them a playoff position in the RMAC postseason tournament.

For the Mines women, winners of nine straight games, their last loss was Jan. 17, 77-75 in overtime to Colorado Mines. The Lady 'Rockers are 12-7 in league play — tied with BHSU for fifth place — and 14-9 overall.

"This is not a super long trip, just to Colorado, and I think we're ready for it," Mines women's coach Jeri Jacobson said.

Sophomore guard Ryan Weiss has been on a tear offensively, ranking in the top 5 in the RMAC in four different categories. She is currently second in the RMAC and leads her team in scoring with 17 points per game and third in field goal percentage, shooting 46.2 percent. Weiss is also first in 3-point percentage at 48 percent, making her the leader in the conference in 3-pointers made per game with a school-record 84 for the season.