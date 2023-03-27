South Dakota Mines hosts its 60th annual Cultural Expo this week. This year’s event includes a two-day showcase during which South Dakota Mines students, faculty and staff and a variety of community groups celebrate cultures from around the world.

The expo will include food, entertainment and displays. This event gives international students at Mines the opportunity to share their cultures with the community.

The Cultural Expo begins on Thursday with a day especially for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. From 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Surbeck Center ballroom at South Dakota Mines, schoolchildren from throughout the Black Hills can engage in hands-on educational exercises and displays.

On Saturday, the Cultural Expo will be open to the general public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Surbeck Ballroom. There will be sampling of international foods prepared by students and community groups. There is a $10 charge for sampling of ethnic foods, which starts at 11 a.m. Entertainment highlighting a variety of traditional music and dancing from cultures throughout the world will take place throughout Saturday's event.

To recreate the atmosphere of the Cultural Expo at home, go to sdsmt.edu/CulturalExpo/ to find a variety of recipes for international cuisine, a playlist, and to watch a livestream of the expo.

Mines’ Cultural Expo is sponsored by international students, faculty and staff, the Student Association and the Ivanhoe International Center at South Dakota Mines and International Students Inc., as well as local businesses.

The Cultural Expo got its start in 1963 with an “international expo” on campus consisting of a potluck supper, a program of international entertainment and displays of arts and handcrafts from foreign countries. The expo has grown into an event that attracts hundreds of people from the community each year.