South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball head coach Eric Glenn has announced the signing of Brevin Walter for the 2019-20 season.
Walter is a 6-foot-4-inch, 175-pound shooting guard from Las Vegas, Nevada, comex to Mines from Faith Lutheran High School. He helped his team to a 17-9 season record this past year and closed out his senior campaign averaging 18.8 points per game, 4.7 rpg, 3.2 apg and 1.5 spg.
"Brevin is an outstanding young man and will be a great teammate at South Dakota Mines. He is exactly the type of player that we were looking to add to the Hardrocker men's basketball program," Glenn said. "He has a very high basketball IQ and has the ability to shoot the ball with high efficiency at all three levels. His ability to find open teammates and make the right pass was another quality that impressed us."
Walter has achieved many honors during his prep career, including: being named team captain; earned All-Conference, All-State, Academic All-State and Team MVP accolades. He was also named a Big Baller Brand All-American, breached the 1,000-point mark for Faith Lutheran and was a McDonald's All-American nominee.
Walter plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.