South Dakota School of Mines sophomore linebacker Cole Peterson has been named to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All Academic First Team announced Wednesday by the league office. The Hardrockers also had 23 scholar athletes named to the RMAC Honor Roll.
The RMAC All-Academic First Team members, were voted on by the conference's sports information directors. To be eligible for consideration, a student-athlete must carry a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (GPA) and must have been an active Cole Peterson student at the institution for at least two consecutive semesters or three consecutive quarters.
Peterson is a sophomore linebacker from Boulder, Colo., with a 4.0 GPA with an undeclared major. He leads the Hardrockers with 94 total tackles and has 2.0 sacks for a loss of 19 yards so far on the year. He also has recorded 9.5 tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and a pass breakup this season.
Peterson leads the conference in total tackles, averaging 11.8 per game and is currently ranked fifth in the nation in that category.
"Cole is the 'Gold Standard' for Hardrocker football," said Mines coach Zach Tinker. "He is a great example of a true scholar-athlete and he is one of the primary reasons the 'Lunch Pail Defense' has set a higher standard and led our team in 2019.
Signups set for Central baseball
First-year Rapid City Central baseball head coach Trevor Mills has announced that signups for the 2020 season will be Nov. 6 and Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. in the Central activities classroom.
This is for all 9th-12th graders at Central. Eighth graders at South, North, and East are also allowed to try out.