Mines soccer sets program history in draw with St. Cloud State

On the second day of back-to-back games, the South Dakota Mines men's soccer team earned a draw against St. Cloud State University on Saturday after playing two overtimes. Mines is undefeated through two matches for the first time in program history.

There was a sense of urgency from the get-go for the Hardrockers, and that was evident when they were on the attack to start the game when Brennan Lamoreaux scored a goal in the eight minute off a brilliant ball by George Martinez.

There was a lot of physicality in the game and that was seen in a bevy of cards given out. That started at the 24th minute with George Martinez receiving a yellow card. Following that, St. Cloud State put one into the back of the net, drawing the game even at 1-1. It was not long after that when Jeff Wacker received a red card, forcing South Dakota Mines to play with 10 men for the remainder of the match.

Going into the second half, the Hardrockers had to adjust to playing a man down, and St. Cloud State took advantage, scoring a go-ahead goal in the 58th minute. South Dakota Mines settled down and got back on the attack, creating several opportunities for themselves until Martinez found the back of the net, assisted by Brennan Brakke, and Robert Leano. The Hardrockers created some havoc but were unable to get a goal, pushing the game to overtime.