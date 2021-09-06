Mines soccer sets program history in draw with St. Cloud State

On the second day of back-to-back games, the South Dakota Mines men's soccer team earned a draw against St. Cloud State University on Saturday after playing two overtimes. Mines is undefeated through two matches for the first time in program history.
There was a sense of urgency from the get-go for the Hardrockers, and that was evident when they were on the attack to start the game when Brennan Lamoreaux scored a goal in the eight minute off a brilliant ball by George Martinez.
There was a lot of physicality in the game and that was seen in a bevy of cards given out. That started at the 24th minute with George Martinez receiving a yellow card. Following that, St. Cloud State put one into the back of the net, drawing the game even at 1-1. It was not long after that when Jeff Wacker received a red card, forcing South Dakota Mines to play with 10 men for the remainder of the match.
Going into the second half, the Hardrockers had to adjust to playing a man down, and St. Cloud State took advantage, scoring a go-ahead goal in the 58th minute. South Dakota Mines settled down and got back on the attack, creating several opportunities for themselves until Martinez found the back of the net, assisted by Brennan Brakke, and Robert Leano. The Hardrockers created some havoc but were unable to get a goal, pushing the game to overtime.
The overtime periods were mostly dominated by the Hardrockers. They were unable to turn those chances into a difference-maker, however, ending the game in a draw.
HARDROCKER VOLLEYBALL ENDS TOURNEY 3-1
On Day 2 of the Montana State University Billings tournament, the Hardrocker Volleyball team had a great day, winning six of seven sets to defeat Minnesota State University Moorhead and Montana State University Billings to finish the tournament 3-1.
In the first match of the day, the Hardrockers were able to take care of a tough Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference opponent in Minnesota State University Moorhead in three sets, winning 25-21, 25-18, 25-10
The second match of the day between the Hardrockers and MSU Billings was much more competitive, with SD Mines coming out on top 25-23, 26-24, 16-25, 25-10.
MINES XC FINISHES 3rd IN HOME-OPENER
The South Dakota Mines cross-country team opened up their 2021 season at Robbinsdale Park in Rapid City on Saturday morning. The men and women both finished in third place out of the four-team field. The men scored 46 points while the women scored 68 points. On the men's side, BHSU won with 38 points. Carleton College out of Minnesota placed first in the women's division with 31 points.
Abbie Saline crossed the line in eighth with a time of 20:16.62 to lead the Hardrockers. BHSU's Ruby Lindquist took home first-place honors with a time of 18:31.18. Tim Dunham placed second to lead the Hardrockers men's squad with a time of 25:58.93. Keith Osowski from BHSU was first in a time of 25:51.81.
The rest of the women’s team were Adeline Wilson (11th 20:31.65); Ryley Darnell (14th 20:51.84); Alyssa Franke (18th 21:12.99); Kayla Parisien (19th 21:16.43); Allyson Heiden (20th 21:51.11); Lillian Knudtson (21st 22:14.46); Alyssa Blake (23rd 22:29.62); Katie Magni (28th 23:37.58); Laramie Colvin (31st 25:27.84); Nadia Kaczmarz (32nd 25:31.62); Samantha Smith (33rd 27:08.68).