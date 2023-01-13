Mines students, BHFCU partner for MLK Day food drive

Student groups from South Dakota Mines will collect food and cash donations during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day food drive. The 13th annual food drive will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday. Student volunteers will be at Timmons Neighborhood Market, both Safeway locations, both Walmart locations, both Family Fare locations and the Breadroot Cooperative in Rapid City.

This food drive benefits Feeding South Dakota and the student food pantry at Mines. The annual food drive honors Dr. King’s legacy and is an opportunity for Rapid City residents to renew their own personal vows of citizenship through service to others.

South Dakota Mines is partnering with Black Hills Federal Credit Union for this food drive. BHFCU is helping raise funds and is collecting canned goods and other non-perishables as part of the food drive. Collection bins are located at the five Rapid City BHFCU Member Service Centers and on the South Dakota Mines campus. Drop-off locations on the Mines Campus include the physics and math departments and at the King Center.

Checks can be made payable to Feeding South Dakota. Cash donations will be used to purchase food for the Mines student food pantry and to benefit Feeding South Dakota.

The 2022 food drive brought in more than 2,803 pounds of food and over $1,000.

"Our students recognize the importance of advancing our community through charitable giving and serving learning,” said Joe Dlugos, Ph.D., dean of Students at South Dakota Mines. “In 1964, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. earned the Nobel Peace Prize for his work and then immediately donated the prize money of over $50,000 right back into the movements that meant the most to him. In 2023, South Dakota Mines students can recreate the selflessness of this act by donating their time, their energy and their funds for food in the 13th year of this special event."

Student organizations participating include Lambda Chi Alpha, Triangle, Circle K, Pi Tau Sigma, Beta Delta Mu, Society of Physics Students, the National Society of Black Engineers and Mines Campus Ministries.