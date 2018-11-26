When a team is heavily favored, it can be possible for it to come into a game complacent and not ready to play.
That couldn't be said Monday night for the South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team.
The Hardrockers scored the first 15 points and trounced old DAC-10 and SDIC rival Dakota State 101-42 at the King Center to move to 2-1 on the season.
"I thought we played really darn well," Mines coach Ryan Larsen said. "Dakota State is a young team, they’re well coached. I’ve got a lot of respect for those coaches, (head) coach (David) Moe and (assistant coach) Jamal (Branco), they put a lot of young kids on the floor. It’s tough to go on the road, come to the hills and play but we played with a lot of energy tonight, and that’s what I want to see in these games."
Mines shot 62.9 percent (39-of-62) from the field and 60.9 percent (14-of-23) from behind the 3-point arch.
"Offensively we got shots where we wanted to," Larsen said. "We executed our stuff and if you score 20 points in each quarter you’re doing something right."
Following jumping out to a 15-0 lead, the Hardrockers ended the first quarter leading 26-10. At halftime the score was 55-22.
Larsen said with a big lead at halftime, he was happy his team didn't let up. Mines gave up only five points on defense and he said it was the best quarter of the game his team played.
"I thought our third quarter was a tremendous defensive effort," he said. "We’ve got to lock down the arch a little bit. That’s what they do well, if I can complain about one thing with our defensive effort is we didn’t guard that well, but it’s tough to guard. That third quarter was pretty darn good for us."
He mentioned McKenzie Hermanson for the Trojans as a player the Hardrockers keyed on but at times had a hard time stopping. She finished with 18 points and went 6-of-13 from behind the 3-point line. Cheylee Nagel also had 10 points for DSU.
Mines spread out its scoring, with six players scoring in double digits. Cooper Courtney led the group with 17, Michaela Shaklee had 15, Taylor Molstad had 14, Anna Haugen and Sami Steffeck had 11 and Ryan Weiss had 10.
The Hardrockers ended the third quarter with a 78-27 lead and outscored the Trojans 23-15 in the fourth quarter.
Larsen said there is still some room for improvement, but he was happy that his team continued to execute even with a big lead.
"We had a couple of possessions I wasn’t real happy with, but that’s every game. Our effort and execution were the two biggest things I was happy with tonight," he said. "Because of it, we put it on them pretty good and don’t take this the wrong way, but I’m not going to apologize for our kids playing hard and doing their stuff right, so that I was very happy with."
All 11 players on the roster got at least 11 minutes for Mines, which Larsen said will help when Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play starts and some bench players will be called on in bigger moments.
"I do feel we can play all 11 kids this year, not as many minutes as we did tonight, but that’s something we haven’t had in the past," he said. "To go 10 or 11 deep is a nice feeling for us. Last week against Montana State-Billings we went to our bench and they ignited us, so that was a good feeling."
The Hardrockers are off until Saturday when they open RMAC play against their rival from Spearfish, Black Hills State. Tip-off from the King Center will be at 5:30 p.m.