Mines VB to close regular season at home with Chadron State

The South Dakota Mines women’s volleyball team will close out the regular season Friday evening as the Hardrockers host Chadron State College at the King Center.
First serve is set for 7 p.m.
The Hardrockers are currently sitting in the ieghth and final spot in the Rocky Mountain RPI standings and will look to earn their first trip to the RMAC Tournament.
A lot can still happen with another week of competition still to play across the conference, but to solidify their claim to make their first-ever appearance in the RMAC tournament, the Hardrockers need to defeat one of their biggest rivals.
The teams met to open the season in a non-conference bout on Jan. 29 in Nebraska, where the CSC defeated the ‘Rockers, 3-0. Since then, both teams went on to accumulate identical records of 4-9.
Jacey Koethe leads the Hardrockers in kills with 199 for the season and is also the team's leader in total blocks at 53 with an average of 1.06 blocks per set. Anna Thomas has the most digs on the season with 199.
The Eagle offense is led by Lexi Hurtado with 105 kills, saw help from freshman Olivia Moten-Schell and junior Amelia Berg in the last match against Colorado Christian as the pair had six and five kills respectively. Hurtado led the match with nine.
In the first matchup of these teams earlier in the season, Hurtado and Moten-Schell each had 12 kills while senior Chandler Hageman had seven. Junior Breshawna Kelly also supplied 34 assists in the win, averaging a season-best 11.3 per set.
The Eagle defense held the Hardrockers to three sets in the previous matchup with help from freshman hitter Rhiannon Nez, a Rapid City Central graduate, who led the match in blocks with five and from senior libero Karli Noble who had 16 digs.
Friday’s match will allow a limited amount of fans. The rivalry matchup will also be streamed live on the Hardrocker Network by logging onto www.gorockers.com.
The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championships are set to begin on Thursday, April 8 and run through April 11. The times and matchups have yet to be announced.