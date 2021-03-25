Mines VB to close regular season at home with Chadron State

The South Dakota Mines women’s volleyball team will close out the regular season Friday evening as the Hardrockers host Chadron State College at the King Center.

First serve is set for 7 p.m.

The Hardrockers are currently sitting in the ieghth and final spot in the Rocky Mountain RPI standings and will look to earn their first trip to the RMAC Tournament.

A lot can still happen with another week of competition still to play across the conference, but to solidify their claim to make their first-ever appearance in the RMAC tournament, the Hardrockers need to defeat one of their biggest rivals.

The teams met to open the season in a non-conference bout on Jan. 29 in Nebraska, where the CSC defeated the ‘Rockers, 3-0. Since then, both teams went on to accumulate identical records of 4-9.

Jacey Koethe leads the Hardrockers in kills with 199 for the season and is also the team's leader in total blocks at 53 with an average of 1.06 blocks per set. Anna Thomas has the most digs on the season with 199.