The South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team broke away from the New Mexico Highlands Cowgirls in the second half Friday night during a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup, stopping the Cowgirls 60-46 in Las Vegas, N.M.
Mines led 28-24 at halftime.
The Hardrockers got some distance in the third qurater, outscoring the home team, 17-13, and then bettered the Cowgirls, 15-9, over the final 10 minutes.
The Cowgirls shot 36.6 percent from the field Friday connecting on 15-41 attempts, 6-16 from three point range and 10-17 from the free throw line. They grabbed 28 rebounds, eight assists, 10 steals and three blocks.
Samin Steffeck paced the 'Rockers with 18 points, four rebounds, five assists, four steals and one blocked shot. Anna Haugen tacked on 13 points, eight rebounds, four steals and one assist while Taylor Molstad contributed with 10 points, three rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Highlands slips past Mines men
The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team put up a fight against the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference's No. 3 ranked team, but New Mexico Highlands got past the Hardrockers 95-82 Friday night in las Vegas, N.M.
The Hardrockers, who fell to NMHU, 73-70, two weeks ago in Rapid City, did a much better job of handling the Cowboys' full-court pressure Friday, but the difference in the game was the home team's ability to convert on second-chance opportunities. The Cowboys racked up 16 offensive rebounds which netted them 22 points. Shooting 12-27 from behind the arch also aided in the win, hitting some clutch shots to sustain their momentum.
Mines trailed by just three points at the half, 44-41, but the Cowboys outscored the visitors, 51-41 over the final 20 minutes.
Mitchell Sueker, led the Hardrockers with 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot. Damani Hayes tacked on 16 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal while Logan Elers notched another double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. He added two assists and a blocked shot on the night as well. Troy Brady contributed with 10 points.
BHSU men roll past CSU-Pueblo
Three Yellow Jackets scored in double figures, as the Black Hills State University men's basketball team secured its fifth straight win after defeating CSU-Pueblo, 89-63, on Friday night.
Makaleb McInnis led BHSU (12-8, 11-5 RMAC) with 21 points, followed by Tyler Oliver (19) and Fraser Malcolm (18). Oliver led the Green and Gold, bringing down seven boards.
Jonathon Hall led the Thunderwolves with 11 points, while BJ Hardy totaled 10.
Thunderwolves get past Jacket women
The Black Hills State University women's basketball team fell to CSU-Pueblo, 73-63, on Saturday night in Pueblo, Colo.
BHSU (12-8, 8-8 RMAC) had four players hit double-figure scoring, led by Racquel Wientjes with 18. Following Wientjes, Morgan Ham totaled 15, while Julia Seamans and Alyssia Martinez had 10 each. Katie Messler brought down seven boards to lead the Yellow Jackets.
Jennah Knafelc and Khiya Adams led the Thunderwolves with 15 points each, while Adams had seven rebounds to lead CSU-Pueblo.