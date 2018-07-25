South Dakota School of Mines women’s basketball head coach Ryan Larsen has announced the signing of Anna Combalia for the 2018-19 season.
Combalia is a 5-foot-five inch point guard from Barcelona, Spain, who played her high school basketball at Escola Frederic Mistral-Tècnic Eulàlia. She has the ability to impact a game through her shooting and passing and has the ability to sink shots from behind the arc. She is also very solid from the charity stripe as she shoots over 80 percent at the free-throw line.
“We are extremely excited that Anna has decided to continue her academic and basketball career at SD Mines,” Larsen said. “She is a big addition to roster and adds depth to our back court.”
During her prep career, Combalia earned team MVP honors as well as helped her squad to the “Champion of Catalonia” Championship in 2014, 2016 and 2018; and aided her team in earning runners-up honors in the Spanish Championship in 2014 and 2016.
“Anna is a gifted ball handler and passer. Her ability to see and make plays is what really attracted us to her. She is also a gifted scorer that can produce at all three levels,” Larsen said. “Anna has played at a very high level internationally. Her experiences against great competition in Spain will certainly help her adjust to NCAA Division II and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference college basketball levels.”
Combalia plans to pursue a major in Applied and Computational Mathematics.
“I’m proud to be a member of the Hardrocker women’s basketball program because it allows me to play basketball in a different environment, and at a great level along with studying a major I like,” Combalia said.
Sullivan nominated for Allstate Good Works Team
South Dakota School of Mines senior football player Jake Sullivan has been nominated to the 2018 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Allstate Good Works Team announced last week. This honor will be awarded to a college football player who has displayed success on the field, in the classroom and who has been an active member in their community.
Sullivan will enter the 2018 Hardrocker football season as a 6-foot senior quarterback from Rapid City. He is studying Industrial Engineering.
As the captain of the ‘Rockers, Sullivan closed out the 2017 season completing 187-of-368 passes for 2,398 yards and threw 18 TD passes. He was also third on the team in rushing, carrying the ball 143 times for 598 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. He averaged almost 60 yards a game running the ball. He was third in the RMAC for passing, averaging 239.8 yards per game.
Sullivan is involved in the community and his favorite service event is the SD Mines Football Community Service Project. It’s a project that the Hardrocker football team focuses on teaching young kids in Rapid City how to play the game.
"The nomination recognizes not only Jake’s elite performance on the field of play, but reflects his commitment to his family, faith and community through countless hours of service in Rapid City and the Black Hills," said Hardrocker football head coach Zach Tinker. "A quick glance at the names and pedigree of past honorees shows that Jake is an exclusive fraternity of outstanding scholar-athletes.”
There are currently 169 college football players nominated for this award. This list will be narrowed down to 22 athletes that will win the award. The final 22 will be announced in September 2018.
Nong-Lambert comes back to the Rush
The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that rookie forward Willem Nong-Lambert has been signed for the upcoming 2018-19 season.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound forward finished just shy of a point-per-game pace with the Rush last season, tabulating his first pro goal with three assists for four points in the final five games of the season. He ended with a career-high 3-point night, notching three assists in the 9-6 win against the Tulsa Oilers in the final game of the season.
“The value of respect goes a long way. Simply put, that is what made me come back to the Rapid City Rush. I couldn’t be more excited,” said Nong-Lambert on his return for his rookie season. “The coaches, support staff, front office, and my teammates were super professional. We were treated like pros the whole time we were there, and for that I’m very thankful."
“When we last talked about Adam Marsh, I discussed bringing in new blood: major-junior or college players looking to go pro so I could build for next season, and Willem was a part of that process as well. I loved his size up front, and the fact that he properly used his size by showcasing his willingness to go to the net,” Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetrault commented on Nong-Lambert.
A native of Urbandale, Iowa, Nong-Lambert came to the Rush following two years in NCAA-III hockey with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, finishing his pair of seasons with 58 points (20g-38ast) in 54 games while serving as Captain in his senior year and making the 2018 WIAC All-Conference team. Before playing with the Pointers, he spent two seasons with Western Michigan University in the NCAA, and three seasons playing between the NAHL’s Topeka Roadrunners and USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers and Des Moines Buccaneers