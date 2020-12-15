Mines women's hoops adds Merz for '21-22

South Dakota Mines women's head basketball coach Jeri Jacobson has announced the signing of Jansi Merz as the newest recruit for the 2021-22 season.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jansi to the Hardrocker family," Jacobson said in a release. "She comes from a successful high school program in Washington, as well as a great AAU program where she is one of the hardest workers."

Merz is a 6-foot-0-inch forward from Cathlamet, Washington. She attends Wahkiakum High School where she is the team captain. During her time at Wahkiakum, she has earned All-Conference, All-State, All-Area honors as well as been voted Most Improved. She is also a member of the Honor Roll and National Honors Society.

"She is going to make an immediate impact on our program with her work ethic and positive, joyful attitude," Jacobson said. "Jansi epitomizes the type of person we want to continue to bring into our family. She comes from a ranching family where both parents were collegiate athletes and they have instilled those intangible qualities in Jansi that coaches love to see."

Merz plans to major in biology while at South Dakota Mines.

"I am so excited to be a member of the Hardrocker women's basketball team," Merz said.