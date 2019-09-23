Oct 5, 2013
When I was small, I grew up in a Christian family that lived in a parsonage. My Dad was a Pastor, and I learned what it was like to be raised up to know the Lord. At a very early life, I accepted Christ as my personal Savior, and was baptized as a believer.
I remember how precious the third chapter of John's Gospel became to me, as I learned about Nicodemus who came to Jesus by night and learned what Jesus had to say about being born again. I learned that in my own life.
Later on, I became a Pastor myself, and I have never forgotten my roots as a preacher's son. There were times I acted up, as preacher's sons's are prone to do. But I have not forgotten how I was raised and how God changed my life. "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him, shall not perish, but have everlasting life." (John 3:26)
Now at nearly 77 years of age, a long ways from when I was 7, I can never forget what Christ did for me, when I accepted Jesus as my Savior. If you will open your heart to The Lord, he will change you. He died to save us on a cross. I will never forget that moment, when I asked him into my life, as the sacrifice for my sin.
The Bible tells us that sin requires a blood sacrifice. And what he did for me has changed my life, and I feel reborn.
Oct 18, 2013
There are so many these days who feel dejected and rejected from society. When this happens, God is really closer to us than we realize. We think of him as "The Good Shepherd," reaching to us, holding us, speaking softly into our ears, offering comfort and assurance.
Saint Paul wrote these words to the Romans 8:37-39.. "In all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us. For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord."
What does this mean? It means that we have an inseparable relationship with the one who calls us to be his followers. As his own, we do not need to fear anymore, because all we are presently experiencing is only temporary. He is the one who is eternal, and he has offered us everlasting life with him. That means, nothing that is happening right now will last for very long. All the bickering and fighting, the false promises that we hear, none of this matters, when we put our trust in the one who holds our future. We are in the palm of the almighty's hand. Believe this today, and all the unrest around you will disappear. "Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved." (Acts 16:31) When we believe in him, we have nothing to worry about anymore.
Aug 9, 2013
Whenever I sit at a meal with fellow Senior Citizens, I am reminded that I am with those who are near my age, and those I may be spending eternity with. Faithfulness is the way we can express love to the One who saved us. So we must be as cheerful as we can, and attentive to each other's needs. Being a good listener helps. I must confess, I'm still working on this part.
I have considered my most recent ministry one of encouragement. This means lifting those I share a simple meal with, at the Center, or wherever else I may be. I believe it is imperative to share Christ's image in all we do and say. One day soon, we will be sitting down at The Table of Our Lord, sharing in His happiness and holiness, for the rest of eternity. So we should be acting on earth, as we expect to act in Heaven.
Bill Gaither, the famous song writer, put it this way. "I'm so glad I'm a part of the family of God. I've been washed in the fountain, cleansed by His Blood. Joint heirs with Jesus, as we travel this sod. I'm so glad, I'm a part of the family of God."
When I associate with my 'family', I feel the joy of a lasting relationship with the One who brought us together. What a happy meal.
Feb 6, 2013
I have always enjoyed visiting with common people. Some of them
were not always so pleasant to visit with, but underneath all that
rough exterior, I found a warm and interesting person. In fact, many
of those I thought too common, actually became life-long friends.
My Dad used to refer to such people as "the salt of the earth."
These became the ones I could count on, when all around me began to
crumble.
When St. Paul began to spread the Church around shores of the
Mediterranean he counseled his people to treat everyone as you would
treat Christ. I think, with this in mind, there is a whole lot more
good in people than there is bad. And when we are treating someone
with good, they automatically seem better off than we originally
thought.
Can you imagine loving your brother as much as you love yourself?
Or, elevating those who are fallen to a higher degree than you thought
possible? Wouldn't there be "peace on earth?" I doubt if there would
be as many wars, and we really wouldn't have to worry so much about
being defensive. We would certainly trust people more than we do now.
We wouldn't have to be so leery and suspect of people, and when
someone gave us a compliment, we wouldn't have to worry about a hidden
agenda. Have you ever thought what this world would be like if
everyone was well thought of, and was full of love for everyone? This
is what America really should be like. Jesus said..."inasmuch as you
have done this unto one of the least of these, my brothers, you have
done it unto me."