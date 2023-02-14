Bailee Dittman was crowned Miss Rapid City on Feb. 11 at the Miss Rapid City Pageant.
In addition to Dittman, several contestants won local titles at the pageant.
Miss Rapid City Outstanding Teen -- Amelie Wilcox
Miss Central States Fair -- Madison Vetter
Miss Fall River Balloon Festival -- Molly Crawford
Miss Fall River Balloon Festival Outstanding Teen -- Emma Niles
Miss Badlands Outstanding Teen -- Crimsun Hotz
Miss Rushmore Outstanding Teen -- Sydney Meissner
Miss Rushmore -- Elisa Swartz
Teen congeniality -- Jordyn Conlon
Teen talent award-- Crimsun Hotz
Teen interview award -- Amelie Wilcox
Miss Congeniality -- Madison Vetter
Miss Talent award -- Elisa Swartz
Miss Interview award -- Bailee Dittman
The winners of the Miss Rapid City pageant will advance to the Miss South Dakota and Miss South Dakota's Outstanding Teen Pageant in Brookings June 1-3. The state winners advance to the Miss America and Miss America's Outstanding Teen competitions.
This local pageant is within the Miss America Organization, which promotes talent, scholarship and community service and is the largest scholarship provider for women in the world. For more information, go to facebook.com/MissRapidCityPageant, missrapidcity.org and misssd.org.