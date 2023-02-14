Bailee Dittman was crowned Miss Rapid City on Feb. 11 at the Miss Rapid City Pageant.

In addition to Dittman, several contestants won local titles at the pageant.

Miss Rapid City Outstanding Teen -- Amelie Wilcox

Miss Central States Fair -- Madison Vetter

Miss Fall River Balloon Festival -- Molly Crawford

Miss Fall River Balloon Festival Outstanding Teen -- Emma Niles

Miss Badlands Outstanding Teen -- Crimsun Hotz

Miss Rushmore Outstanding Teen -- Sydney Meissner

Miss Rushmore -- Elisa Swartz

Teen congeniality -- Jordyn Conlon

Teen talent award-- Crimsun Hotz

Teen interview award -- Amelie Wilcox

Miss Congeniality -- Madison Vetter

Miss Talent award -- Elisa Swartz

Miss Interview award -- Bailee Dittman

The winners of the Miss Rapid City pageant will advance to the Miss South Dakota and Miss South Dakota's Outstanding Teen Pageant in Brookings June 1-3. The state winners advance to the Miss America and Miss America's Outstanding Teen competitions.

This local pageant is within the Miss America Organization, which promotes talent, scholarship and community service and is the largest scholarship provider for women in the world. For more information, go to facebook.com/MissRapidCityPageant, missrapidcity.org and misssd.org.