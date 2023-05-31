Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Montana-Dakota Utilities will replace existing natural gas main pipelines and service lines in a portion of Rapid City over the next several months.

The replacement project is an ongoing integrity management process to ensure the safety and reliability of the natural gas system. Through an evaluation, Montana-Dakota identified sections of pipe for replacement based on physical and operation and maintenance components.

The Rapid City project will take approximately three to four months, depending on weather conditions and any other unanticipated delays. The work will require a short interruption of natural gas service for customers. A company representative will contact affected customers to schedule a brief shutoff and then relight of appliances.

Damage caused to customer property during gas facility installation such as excavated holes in lawns, sidewalk panel replacement, and holes cut in blacktop or concrete will be restored at no cost, according to MDU. Only areas impacted by the project will be restored and MDU will not reimburse or issue utility bill credit for anyone choosing to restore their property or hire a contractor to do so.

If you have questions or concerns about the project, please call (800) 638-3278.

Please refer to Montana-Dakota’s website, montana-dakota.com, for more information and a map that outlines the area where the replacement work will occur.