HELENA, Mont. (AP) | A woman was killed and at least seven others were injured when a car competing at a demolition derby in Montana drove over a chain-link fence into spectators, authorities said.
Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles, who witnessed Sunday's crash and aided the injured, said a woman in her 30s died at the hospital in Deer Lodge. Her name was not released.
Demolition derbies have been a staple at American racetracks and county fairs since at least World War II — and remain popular to this day. They usually involve any number of generally old clunker cars repeatedly bashing into each other until all but a last vehicle remains running.
Several cars were still competing at the Tri-County Fair when one car collided with another. The driver "came out of the turn he was unable to control the vehicle in any way," Roselles said Monday. "He ended up going over the top of the fence."