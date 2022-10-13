Month of Caring generates $66K in community value

Throughout September, United Way of the Black Hills’ Month of Caring, UWBH coordinated dozens of teams of volunteers to tackle projects big and small in western South Dakota communities. This year, the Month of Caring generated $66,687 in community value as 742 volunteers, divided into 51 teams, took on 86 projects.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our communities,” said Jamie Toennies, executive director of UWBH. “The Black Hills are full of generous people who know that they can make a lasting impact by partnering with the United Way. Thank you, Black Hills.”

During the annual Month of Caring, volunteers tackle projects such as painting, landscaping, sorting donated food and much more that benefit the elderly, individuals with disabilities and nonprofit organizations.

One project, taken on by a group from Ellsworth Air Force Base, was particularly noteworthy, according to. That team of 34 volunteers went to SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy, an organization that provides equine-assisted therapeutic horsemanship to people with disabilities.

Francie Fortune Davis, SunCatcher’s executive director, said the team from EAFB accomplished about two years’ worth of projects in just one day. The team tore down and rebuilt fences, built a wind break for the horses and picked up the property.

“We couldn’t accomplish this kind of impact without the support of our 39 corporate sponsors,” Toennies said. “The individuals and businesses of the Black Hills are incredibly generous. And our signature sponsors -- Black Hills Energy, Synchrony, KNBN, Monument Health and Coeur Wharf -- are really taking big steps to make an impact in our community.”

UWBH expanded its former Day of Caring into a Month of Caring, which has been a benefit as businesses have coped with challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing issues.

“Everybody loves the Month of Caring because it gives them flexibility so they can make it work,” Toennies said.

Go to unitedwayblackhills.org/month-caring for more information about Month of Caring.