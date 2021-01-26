Monument Health partners with Chadron State

Monument Health and Chadron State College have created a new partnership that makes Monument Health the official sports medicine provider for the college’s athletic programs.
Under the partnership, Monument Health will employ one strength-and-conditioning coach and two certified athletic trainers to work at Chadron State College. Monument Health will also provide a team physician, Brian Shelmadine, D.O., to examine and treat athletic injuries. Dr. Shelmadine will also hold onsite clinic days to provide better access for the student athletes. These services will be provided at no cost to Chadron State College.
“The resources that Monument Health provides will enhance our ability to compete in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and in NCAA Division II,” said Joel Smith, Athletics Director for Chadron State College. “We look forward to working with Monument Health to provide exemplary athletic training and strength support to our student athletes.”
Dr. Randy Rhine, President of Chadron State College, said, “It’s going to be a great partnership that will provide high quality care to our athletes. We’re looking forward to all of the ways our two organizations can help each other and our communities grow. Our athletes are held to a high standard, and we are delighted to have a medical partner with the same high standards of care.”
Mark Longacre, who oversees the Monument Health Orthopedic and Specialty Hospital as a Vice President of Operations for the Rapid City market, said he is excited about the new partnership with the college and the Chadron community. “We take the opportunity to care for the athletes in the region very seriously, and we look forward to supporting the great reputation of Chadron State College athletics,” he said.
“Personally, I am very excited to get the opportunity to provide coverage to the CSC athletes. It’s a privilege to get the chance to care for collegiate athletes in the Nebraska Panhandle, close to where I was raised,” said Brian Shelmadine, D.O. “It’s an incredible opportunity to provide individual sports medicine care and game coverage to CSC as well as help ensure student-athletes continue to compete at the high level expected at Chadron State.”
Mike Latour, Director of Musculoskeletal Care and Sports Medicine for Monument Health said, “The mission of CSC is to develop knowledgeable and engaged leaders and citizens; while Monument Health’s mission is to make a difference every day. Both visions have great synergy — our athletic medicine program is designed to make a difference by helping student athletes stay healthy and achieve their athletic goals. Combining the expertise of both organizations can help to build a stronger athletic experience and build stronger citizen leaders. We are proud to be part of the Chadron State team.”
Monument Health is also the official sports medicine provider for Black Hills State University and South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.