Monument Health partners with Chadron State

Monument Health and Chadron State College have created a new partnership that makes Monument Health the official sports medicine provider for the college’s athletic programs.

Under the partnership, Monument Health will employ one strength-and-conditioning coach and two certified athletic trainers to work at Chadron State College. Monument Health will also provide a team physician, Brian Shelmadine, D.O., to examine and treat athletic injuries. Dr. Shelmadine will also hold onsite clinic days to provide better access for the student athletes. These services will be provided at no cost to Chadron State College.

“The resources that Monument Health provides will enhance our ability to compete in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and in NCAA Division II,” said Joel Smith, Athletics Director for Chadron State College. “We look forward to working with Monument Health to provide exemplary athletic training and strength support to our student athletes.”

Dr. Randy Rhine, President of Chadron State College, said, “It’s going to be a great partnership that will provide high quality care to our athletes. We’re looking forward to all of the ways our two organizations can help each other and our communities grow. Our athletes are held to a high standard, and we are delighted to have a medical partner with the same high standards of care.”