Monumental Civic Center project remains on track

The $130 million Rushmore Plaza Civic Center expansion project remains on track, in large part thanks to minimal winter weather interruptions in December and early January.
“We’ve been able to manage and mitigate any weather hiccups we have incurred,” said Dave Richardson, senior project manager for M.A. Mortenson Company of Minneapolis, which has teamed with Jim Scull Construction of Rapid City for the construction of a new 250,000-square-foot arena.
Not that there haven’t been weather issues, but as of mid-January, they have been limited to a few days of single-digit daytime temperatures, with relatively small amounts of snowfall.
“We’ve been blessed with no moisture,” Richardson said.
Crews continue excavating the site of the new arena, located in a former parking area just west of the current Barnett Arena in preparation for the installation of utilities and preparation for deep concrete footings.
The process of removing soil from the site, called export, and replacing it with structural fill soil, called import, requires care during the depth of the winter months to avoid use of fill material containing too much moisture, which can freeze.
“There is a level of moisture that has to be in that soil for proper compaction. Obviously the colder weather does hinder our ability to bring in our structural fill, but we’ve done enough planning and, so to speak, making hay when the weather’s good, to allow us some of these hiccups.
Crews will employ ground-thaw heaters and blankets to make sure any frost is out of the ground before the project goes vertical, Richardson said.
“We’ll ensure that any frost is dissipated before moving on with any construction,” Richardson said.
Crews are also readying the site to accommodate the annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo on tap the first part of February.
A temporary gravel access road will be in place to allow livestock producers and other stock show participants vehicle access to the north side of the Barnett Arena, along with more fencing to bring foot traffic into the building during the 10-day stock show run.
Also by the end of January, the noise level of the project will change, with massive pile drivers in place to drive footings into the soil at the site of the new arena.
“For lack of a better term, we’re going to start beating big steel pieces into the ground,” Richardson said.
Richardson said the noise level won’t be extreme, but another sign of progress on the project.
“It’s more of a nuisance noise,” he said. “People will know it’s out there striking that steel.”