Monumental Civic Center project remains on track

The $130 million Rushmore Plaza Civic Center expansion project remains on track, in large part thanks to minimal winter weather interruptions in December and early January.

“We’ve been able to manage and mitigate any weather hiccups we have incurred,” said Dave Richardson, senior project manager for M.A. Mortenson Company of Minneapolis, which has teamed with Jim Scull Construction of Rapid City for the construction of a new 250,000-square-foot arena.

Not that there haven’t been weather issues, but as of mid-January, they have been limited to a few days of single-digit daytime temperatures, with relatively small amounts of snowfall.

“We’ve been blessed with no moisture,” Richardson said.

Crews continue excavating the site of the new arena, located in a former parking area just west of the current Barnett Arena in preparation for the installation of utilities and preparation for deep concrete footings.

The process of removing soil from the site, called export, and replacing it with structural fill soil, called import, requires care during the depth of the winter months to avoid use of fill material containing too much moisture, which can freeze.