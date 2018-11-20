RAPID CITY | Ruby Moore was called home by her lord and savior on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
She was born Aug. 24, 1925, to Sylvia (Richards) and George “Web” Fenner at Dalzell.
Ruby attended high school in Lead and the College of Business in Rapid.
On Aug. 25, 1946, she married Edgar Moore. They lived and worked in Custer State Park until 1949. They moved to Black Hawk and raised two daughters. After losing the love of her life in 1994, she decided to move to Rapid in 2007.
Ruby is survived by daughter, Kerry (Jay) Grace, grandson, Steven (Sherry), and great-granddaughter, Caroline, all of Austin, Texas; daughter, Colleen Moore, Rapid City; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by both parents; husband, Edgar; brothers, Allen and Harvey Fenner and their spouses Jean and Florence; sisters, Hazel Knight, Opal Sieh, Louise Gonzalez and their spouses Sig, Clifford, and George.
Inurnment was held at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to Hospice of the Hills, 224 Elk St., Rapid City, SD 57701.
Friends and family may sign her online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.