With a few tears and lots of applause, about 200 people became U.S. citizens and got the chance to announce their names during the Naturalization Ceremony Wednesday in the outdoor Amphitheater at Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

They came from 53 different countries.

Many shared how happy or excited they were to officially be a citizen of the U.S. Someone even said, "I am a DREAMer. Now I can call myself an American."

"This is one of my and all of our staff's favorite events of the year, so we're really excited," said Michelle Wheatley, superintendent of the Mouth Rushmore National Memorial. "We are so honored that you have chosen to take your oath of citizenship here. Being here with you to celebrate with all of you today [Wednesday], has helped us once again to feel that power of the promise of freedom enjoyed by all Americans."

The ceremony featured performances by the Iron Bull Singers, Dakota Choral Union and the Ellsworth Air Force Base Honor Guard.

Olga Popova, new U.S. citizen from Ukraine, came to the United States in 2006 as an exchange student, stayed here and has had a family.

"I've traveled abroad before as an exchange student, but fell in love with the United States," she said. "It's a beautiful country. United States provided a lot of opportunities for newcomers or whoever lives here. People can start from zero and achieve whatever their heart desires."

During her 17 years in the United States, she's participated in veterinarian programs, stayed at home to take care of her son and started working in real estate in Spearfish.

"Just how grateful I am for everyone who helped me to be here at this point," Popova said. "And actually a special thank you to Representative Teresa [Thompson] from Senator Thune's Office. She was very helpful with the process and was right there to help with everything."

A number of families, friends and even co-workers cheered loudly from their seats in the stands after their relative received their certificate and shared a part of their story at the microphone.

"She's very happy to be here today," Esperanu Umutoni translated for Nyiraribuswa Nyamudasiri, a new U.S. citizen from Congo. "She wants to have a country where she belonged to instead of being like a refugee of this country, you become a citizen of this country."

The amount of time someone has been in the country varies; some have spent decades, while others can still count the years on one hand.

Jose Davalos, from Mexico, was happy that after being in the United States for five years he can say he's a citizen. He also got to celebrate with his wife and kids.

"This is a fantastic dream. Now, this is the reality. I'm happy," he said. "The first step is because my family, my kids, my wife, but it is a beautiful country. It's a good opportunity for our family."

Dominga Medinaura, of Huron, has been in the United States for 17 years. She, like many others, was excited for the ceremony.

"It's important for me, because United States give me many opportunities," she said. "I love the United States."

While many took photos before, people continued to take photos after. They took group photos, photos with their partner and even solo photos with Mount Rushmore behind them to memorialize their accomplishment.

"I am immensely grateful that my ancestors came here looking for a new life," Marnie Herrmann, president of the Mount Rushmore Society, said. "And I'm thankful for the efforts that they expended to build and preserve the United States of America. Today, that gratitude extends to all of you who have chosen to become Americans. I know you will use your strength and skills to build and to preserve the United States for the benefit of generations yet to come."