Randee Swallow woke up to a big surprise Friday when her outdoor camera alerted her to a mountain lion casually strolling across her driveway on the south side of Rapid City around 4 a.m.

Swallow's mother, Donna Gilbert, told the Journal her daughter found it sleeping under the porch. She said Game, Fish & Parks told them it was a female and that it could come back.

It's the second time this year a mountain lion has been spotted in town. Dan Tiede captured one on video on Jackson Boulevard in late March.

Mountain lions are native to the Black Hills and are efficient predators that primarily prey on deer and other small mammals. According to South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks, adult males can grow to an excess of eight feet in length, including the tail, and weigh an average of 140-150 pounds. Adult females can grow up to seven feet long and weigh an average of 80-90 pounds. Mountain lions have very long tails which can be more than a third of their total length.

The U.S. Forest Service recommends changing your route and trying to avoid any mountain lions you come across, since most will look to avoid confrontation. If you have no choice but to face the animal, avoid bending over to pick up sticks or rocks and don't turn your back or run. Remain calm, maintain eye contact and do all you can to look larger — whether that's holding your arms up or stretching out your jacket. If a mountain lion attacks, you must fight back.

Anyone who sees a mountain lion in town should report it to South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks at 605-394-2310.

South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks could not be reached for comment about Friday's sighting.