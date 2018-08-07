*All times subject to change. Official event agenda will be provided to students at check-in.

Thursday, Aug. 16

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Residence Hall Move In.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Event Check-in at the Clock Tower

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – One-Stop-Shop at the Student Center

*Pick up Student ID/Eagle Card

*Get assistance logging into the CSC network, MyCSC and EagleMail

*Request official major/degree program changes

*Make necessary course schedule changes with an academic advisor

*As questions regarding financial aid and scholarships

*Pick up your CSC parking permit

*Meet with Student Health Services

*Visit with VA/Military Services or ROTC

Lunch on your own

2-3:30 p.m. – Transitional Studies Session, Memorial Hall

4-4:30 p.m. – Eagle Welcome, General Session and Class of 2022 Photo, Amphitheater

4:30-6 p.m. – Welcome Picnic, Tent

6-9 p.m. – Bands on Bordeaux: The Encore!, Downtown Chadron

Friday, Aug. 17

7:30 – 8:15 a.m. – Breakfast: Groups 1-20, Student Center Dining Room

8:15-8:45 a.m. – Breakfast: Groups 21-40, Student Center Dining Room

9-10;15 a.m. – Eagle Expectations Student-Only Session, Student Center Ballroom

9 a.m. – Noon – Parent/Guest Sessions, Memorial Hall

10:30-11:45 a.m. – Get to know your academic department, various locations

Noon – 1 p.m. – Lunch: Groups 1-20, Student Center Dining Room, followed by a visit to the Information Fair near the Clock Tower from 1-2 p.m.

1-2 p.m. – Information Fair at the Clock Tower for Groups 21-40, followed by lunch at the Student Center Dining Room from 1-2 p.m.

Special Sessions

2-3 p.m. – Parents of Education Students, Old Admin 136

2-4 p.m. – International Student Orientation, Old Admin 109

2-4 p.m. – Open House: Student Services, various locations

5 p.m. – Backyard Barbecue and Bash at the Kent/High Rise/Andrews “Backyard”

