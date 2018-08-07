*All times subject to change. Official event agenda will be provided to students at check-in.
Thursday, Aug. 16
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Residence Hall Move In.
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Event Check-in at the Clock Tower
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – One-Stop-Shop at the Student Center
*Pick up Student ID/Eagle Card
*Get assistance logging into the CSC network, MyCSC and EagleMail
*Request official major/degree program changes
*Make necessary course schedule changes with an academic advisor
*As questions regarding financial aid and scholarships
*Pick up your CSC parking permit
*Meet with Student Health Services
*Visit with VA/Military Services or ROTC
Lunch on your own
2-3:30 p.m. – Transitional Studies Session, Memorial Hall
4-4:30 p.m. – Eagle Welcome, General Session and Class of 2022 Photo, Amphitheater
4:30-6 p.m. – Welcome Picnic, Tent
6-9 p.m. – Bands on Bordeaux: The Encore!, Downtown Chadron
Friday, Aug. 17
7:30 – 8:15 a.m. – Breakfast: Groups 1-20, Student Center Dining Room
8:15-8:45 a.m. – Breakfast: Groups 21-40, Student Center Dining Room
9-10;15 a.m. – Eagle Expectations Student-Only Session, Student Center Ballroom
9 a.m. – Noon – Parent/Guest Sessions, Memorial Hall
10:30-11:45 a.m. – Get to know your academic department, various locations
Noon – 1 p.m. – Lunch: Groups 1-20, Student Center Dining Room, followed by a visit to the Information Fair near the Clock Tower from 1-2 p.m.
1-2 p.m. – Information Fair at the Clock Tower for Groups 21-40, followed by lunch at the Student Center Dining Room from 1-2 p.m.
Special Sessions
2-3 p.m. – Parents of Education Students, Old Admin 136
2-4 p.m. – International Student Orientation, Old Admin 109
2-4 p.m. – Open House: Student Services, various locations
5 p.m. – Backyard Barbecue and Bash at the Kent/High Rise/Andrews “Backyard”