*All times subject to change. Official event agenda will be provided to students at check-in.

Thursday, Aug. 15

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Residence Hall Move In

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Event Check-in, North side of the Student Center (near the Clock Tower)

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Registration for Where is My Classroom? Campus Tours, Event Check-in

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – One-Stop-Shop at the Student Center

*Pick up Student ID/Eagle Card

*Get assistance logging into the CSC network, MyCSC and EagleMail

*Request official major/degree program changes

*Make necessary course schedule changes with an academic advisor

*Ask questions regarding financial aid and scholarships

*Pick up your CSC parking permit

*Meet with Student Health Services

*Visit with VA/Military Services or ROTC

Lunch on your own

1-4 p.m. – Where is My Classroom? Campus Tours, Start at the Student Center

2-3:30 p.m. – Transitional Studies Session, Memorial Hall

4-4:30 p.m. – Eagle Welcome, General Session and Class of 2023 Photo, Amphitheater

4:30-6 p.m. – Welcome Picnic, Tent

6-9 p.m. – Bands on Bordeaux: The Encore! Downtown Chadron

Friday, Aug. 16

7:30 – 8:15 a.m. – Breakfast: Groups 1-20, Student Center Dining Room

8:15-8:45 a.m. – Breakfast: Groups 21-40, Student Center Dining Room

8 a.m. – Noon – Registration for Where is My Classroom? Campus Tours, Student Center Main Desk

9-10;15 a.m. – Eagle Expectations Student-Only Session, Student Center Ballroom

9 a.m. – Noon – Parent/Guest Sessions, Memorial Hall

10:30-11:45 a.m. – Get to know your academic department, various locations

Noon – 1 p.m. – Lunch, Student Center Dining Room

1-2 p.m. – Information Fair at the Clock Tower

1-4 p.m. – Where is My Classroom? Campus Tours, Start at the Student Center

Special Sessions

2-3 p.m. – Parents of Education Students, Old Admin 136

2-4 p.m. – International Student Orientation, Old Admin 109

2-4 p.m. – Open House: Student Services, various locations

5 p.m. – Backyard Barbecue and Bash at the Kent/High Rise/Andrews “Backyard”

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags