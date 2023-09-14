Legally Blonde(2001, Comedy) Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson E!, 7 p.m.
The Princess Diaries(2001, Children) Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway Freeform, 7 p.m.
We Are Marshall(2006, Drama) Matthew McConaughey, Matthew Fox BBC America, 7 p.m.
I, Robot(2004, Science fiction) Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan AMC, 7:30 p.m.
Little Man(2006, Comedy) Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans VH1, 7:30 p.m.
Guiding Emily(2023, Drama) Sarah Drew, Antonio Cupo Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m.
Conan the Barbarian(2011, Adventure) Jason Momoa, Rachel Nichols SYFY, 9 p.m.
What Happens in Vegas(2008, Romance-comedy) Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher E!, 9 p.m.
Field of Dreams(1989, Fantasy) Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan BBC America, 10 p.m.
Speed(1994, Action) Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper SYFY, 11:30 p.m.
The Equalizer 2(2018, Action) Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal FX, 11:30 p.m.
Crazy Rich Asians(2018, Romance-comedy) Constance Wu, Henry Golding TBS, 12:30 a.m.