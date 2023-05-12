He's Just Not That Into You (2009, Romance-comedy) Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston E!, 7:30 p.m.
Despicable Me 2 (2013, Children) Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig Nick, 8 p.m.
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017, Action) Tom Holland, Michael Keaton FX, 8 p.m.
The Missing (2022, Drama) Denise Boutte, B.J. Britt BET, 8 p.m.
Cast Away (2000, Drama) Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt AMC, 9 p.m.
Face/Off (1997, Action) John Travolta, Nicolas Cage CMT, 9 p.m.
Fast Five (2011, Action) Vin Diesel, Paul Walker TBS, 9 p.m.
17 Again (2009, Comedy) Zac Efron, Leslie Mann Bravo, 10 p.m.
27 Dresses (2008, Romance-comedy) Katherine Heigl, James Marsden E!, 10 p.m.
People are also reading…
Carl Weber's Influence (2020, Drama) Roger Guenveur Smith, Deborah Cox BET, 10 p.m.
Bad Boys (1995, Action) Martin Lawrence, Will Smith VH1, 10:30 p.m.
Eraser (1996, Action) Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Caan BBC America, 11:30 p.m.