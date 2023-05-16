Fantastic Four(2005, Action) Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica AlbaFXM, 5:30 p.m.
10 Things I Hate About You(1999, Comedy) Heath Ledger, Julia StilesFreeform, 7 p.m.
Major League II(1994, Comedy) Charlie Sheen, Tom BerengerAMC, 7 p.m.
Secrets Exposed(2022, Suspense) Carrie Schroeder, Marc HerrmannLMN, 7 p.m.
Beauty and the Beast(2017, Children) Emma Watson, Dan StevensTNT, 8 p.m.
Forrest Gump(1994, Comedy-drama) Tom Hanks, Robin WrightVH1, 9 p.m.
People are also reading…
Secret Lives of College Escorts(2022, Suspense) Pilot Paisley-Rose, Laurie FortierLMN, 9 p.m.
Major League(1989, Comedy) Tom Berenger, Charlie SheenAMC, 9:30 p.m.
The Invisible Man (2020, Horror) Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-CohenSYFY, 10 p.m.
Acrimony (2018, Suspense) Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq BentBET, Midnight