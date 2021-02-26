MUNSON: Legislators beware, voters have long memories

Like many of my fellow South Dakotans, I'm concerned about, and disappointed by, the actions,or lack thereof, of some (not all) of our elected officials in Pierre.

We voters have long memories when it comes to being snubbed by our own legislature. Only a short time ago they reduced IM22, a measure to reign in corruption in state government, to a mere husk of what we said we wanted them to do. Strike one.

Now they and the governor want to delay (and significantly alter) what 70% of us voted for just three months ago. IM26, a reasonable medical marijuana law that provides compassion for sick South Dakota citizens, is being gutted and field dressed as we speak. Strike two.

If that isn't enough to make you feel like Pierre doesn't give two hoots about what you want, they're also trying to completely erase the constitutional amendment that 54% of our state's voters chose in November. The Pennington County sheriff participated in a lawsuit against 59% of his own residents who voted to regulate recreational marijuana. He was backed by the governor using our own money to do so. Strike three.

Our state was the very first in America to embrace the initiative and referendum process. Of that, I'm extremely proud.