Museum earns gold book award

On June 1, the independent Book Publishers Association of America has just notified the Museum of the Fur Trade that its most recent publication, Tools and Utensils, has been awarded First Place as the best reference book published in the United States in 2019.

The book, with text by historian Dr. James A. Hanson and photographs by Jon Nelson of Rapid City, is 400 pages long with just over 400 illustrations, most in color. It covers axes, knives, hunting tools, fishing equipment, horse gear, agricultural tools, tanning and sewing tools, cookware, ceramics, containers, grooming and smoking accoutrements, and many other topics across North America and over five centuries of fur trade history.

NaKaya Fester, director of the Museum of the Fur Trade, explained Tools and Utensils is the fourth volume in a six-volume encyclopedia set. Regarding the award, she said, Independent Books Publishers awards gold, silver and bronze medals to submitted books. The museum’s four volumes have earned three gold awards and one bronze.

In additions to a seal to place on the books, physical gold, silver and bronze medals are given out at the awards ceremony in New York.