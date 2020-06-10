Museum earns gold book award

On June 1, the independent Book Publishers Association of America has just notified the Museum of the Fur Trade that its most recent publication, Tools and Utensils, has been awarded First Place as the best reference book published in the United States in 2019.
The book, with text by historian Dr. James A. Hanson and photographs by Jon Nelson of Rapid City, is 400 pages long with just over 400 illustrations, most in color. It covers axes, knives, hunting tools, fishing equipment, horse gear, agricultural tools, tanning and sewing tools, cookware, ceramics, containers, grooming and smoking accoutrements, and many other topics across North America and over five centuries of fur trade history.
NaKaya Fester, director of the Museum of the Fur Trade, explained Tools and Utensils is the fourth volume in a six-volume encyclopedia set. Regarding the award, she said, Independent Books Publishers awards gold, silver and bronze medals to submitted books. The museum’s four volumes have earned three gold awards and one bronze.
In additions to a seal to place on the books, physical gold, silver and bronze medals are given out at the awards ceremony in New York.
Though all six volumes will be published, they will not be in numerical order. Currently the museum has volumes 1, 3, 4 and 6 because they are published in order of popularity. “The idea is the books will pay for themselves,” Fester said, “so we did Firearms first because that’s going to be the most popular. We also published them in order of size, so Clothing and Textiles is larger than the other and was the second.” The third is Provisions.
Dr. Hanson is the museum’s historian, Fester said, and his father started the museum. Hanson has done all of the text for the books, and has recommended images from various books to use. Items from the museum are also photographed by Nelson, one of the museum’s board members. After the text and images are put together they are sent to a designer, who takes about six months to put everything together. Dr. Hanson then makes final edits before it’s sent off for publication.
Fester further noted the text is done, but photography takes about six months before it’s all sent out to the designer. Tools and Utensils came out in 2019, Provisions came out in 2017, Clothing and Textiles was published in 2014 and Weapons was published in 2011. The next volume will be Hand Weapons and Accessories, which was started in October and is halfway through the design process.
The books are available at the museum and other fur trade museum sites. Fester noted people can also browse the books, and they are in the museum’s gift shop and online.
