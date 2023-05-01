Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche is seeking baseball artifacts for its upcoming mini exhibit, “Batter Up! The History of Baseball.”

The exhibit will open May 27 and will be on display until Oct. 28.

The museum staff is doing research for photos, storyboards, a touchscreen quiz and accompanying workbook, and the staff is asking the public for loans of baseball artifacts to supplement the museum’s collections.

The exhibit will include storyboards about the history of baseball gloves, balls and uniforms, the origins of baseball, the Negro League and the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, the Black Sox scandal and how baseball has impacted society through the arts. The mini exhibit will also include storyboards about the origins of baseball in the northern Black Hills and the history of Belle Fourche Youth Baseball.

Those who have items to loan are encouraged to call Collections Archivist Jada Udager at (605) 723-1200. Loaned items will be returned to the owners after the exhibit has closed.