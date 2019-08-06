If you’re in Chadron to drop off your Chadron State College student, the whole family will want to check out the Bands on Bordeaux Encore.
The regular season of the Bands on Bordeaux outdoor summer concert series wrapped up at the end of July, but an Encore performance, featuring Brandon Jones, is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 15, from 6-9 p.m. in the 100 block of Bordeaux Street.
Jones, who is from Rapid City, S.D., and his band play predominantly country and rock, throwing in some of their original work along the way. Jones says his influences range from Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash to Alabama, Jason Aldeen and Eric Church. The band has played extensively in western South Dakota and has also booked gigs in Montana and North Dakota. They opened for Sawyer Brown in Deadwood in 2018.
Founded in February 2012, the group loves to shock crowds with some crazy covers as well.
Complete with a variety of vendors, food, kids’ games and music, the Bands on Bordeaux series is a family-friendly entertainment venue, and best of all, it’s free.
You might also want to check out the Northwest Nebraska Farmers Market, sponsored by the Chadron Chamber of Commerce while you’re in town as well. Vendors offer everything from meat and produce to arts and crafts each Saturday until Sept. 28. The Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Downtown Plaza, located at the corner of Second and Main streets.
Students are also encouraged to wrap up Welcome Week with a trip Cookout for a Cause Aug. 24 at Helen’s Pancake and Steakhouse on Highway 20. This local cooking competition helps raise funds for a variety of local causes, while those attending get to enjoy food, live music and drinks. There is a small admission fee. Doors open at 5 p.m., with live music this year provided by local band Bar Flies. The event is co-sponsored by Helen’s, Subway and Holiday Inn Express.