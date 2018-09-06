Hundreds of owners and enthusiasts of America's original pony car, the Ford Mustang, converged on Sturgis and the Black Hills for the 12th annual Sturgis Mustang Rally over last week and Labor Day weekend.

The event is billed as the largest Mustang Rally in the Midwest.

Participants enjoyed a free kickoff concert in Deadwood on Aug. 27, along with events through the week including autocrosses, drag racing, drift demonstrations, product shows, barrel racing, a car rodeo, driving classes, cruises around the Black Hills and eastern Wyoming, poker runs, a car show and show 'n shine.

