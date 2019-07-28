Hans Stephenson, 38, Owner of Dakota Angler & Outfitter
How long have you lived in the Black Hills?
I have lived in Rapid City for 29 years. We moved here when my Dad was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base.
What is your favorite place in the Black Hills and why?
Favorites are tough when it comes to the Black Hills. This question stumped me and may continue to do so. If forced to pick one then I guess it would have to be Spring Creek. When my Dad retired from the Air Force we moved out Sheridan Lake Road. We could hike into Spring Creek canyon from our neighborhood. This paved the way for my passion for fly fishing and I have very fond memories of my early fly fishing excursions on Spring Creek.
What is your favorite memory from that place?
I feel fortunate to have many memories from exploring and fishing Spring Creek. One that stands out is catching my first trout on a dry fly. My friends and I were out fishing and I remember tying on a beetle imitation, casting it out, and seeing a rainbow trout come to fly and take it. Spring Creek provided many of my formative experiences in fly fishing and I feel lucky to have grown up fishing there.