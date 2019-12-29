Nanopareils developed at School of Mines could greatly reduce costs for pharmaceutical industry

Using Nanopareil’s nanoscale purification devices is from 100 to 1,000 times faster than the current processes. A purification cycle that currently takes 100 hours now could be reduced to less than one hour with Nanopareil technology.

The technology also allows for much smaller, much cheaper and portable purification equipment, says Menkhaus. Nanopareil can reduce purification costs for pharmaceutical companies by more than 80 percent.

As the pharmaceutical industry moves toward personalized and gene-based medicines, companies will need cheaper, more efficient alternatives as medication batches become smaller and economies of scale will be reduced.

In the area of vaccines, Menkhaus says the technology could reduce costs from $20 a dose to less than 20 cents a dose. “We want to focus on doing good while doing well,” says Menkhaus, who points out that the technology could help bring economical vaccines to the developing world.

While pharmaceuticals are the main focus of the technology, Arnold and Menkhaus expect it will also find customers in other industries over time, including water purification, renewable energy, and biomedical devices.

The company continues to develop and grow in its new lab at Ascent Innovation. SD Mines students are hired to work in the lab, giving Nanopareil a much-needed workforce and giving students experience with a cutting-edge start-up in a cutting-edge lab. It's a win-win situation for the company and the students, and another example of how trailblazing technology often gets its start at SD Mines before reaching the state and the world.

