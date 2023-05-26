Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In 2022, the National Fish Hatchery System of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service celebrated its 150th anniversary.

The National Fish & Aquatic Conservation Archives, located at D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery, partnered with D.C. Booth’s Friends Group, the Booth Society, and took on the task of constructing a quilt highlighting and celebrating the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s current national hatcheries, fish tech centers, and fish health centers.

The archives requested that each current fisheries facility create a square to be included on the quilt. The archives required that the facility’s name and establishment year were included. Beyond that the facility was free to let their creativity flow. Quilt squares arrived throughout the anniversary year and were sewed together for the final product over the winter. Some squares are quilted, some painted, some embroidered, and some printed.

The diversity of the 82 quilt squares is truly representative of the diversity of species raised, work done, and research conducted at Fish and Aquatic Conservation facilities across the nation.

The quilt will travel the country over the next couple of years, visiting numerous fisheries facilities, office buildings, and visitor centers ultimately returning to Spearfish to be cataloged into the National Fish and Aquatic Conservation Archives.

The quilt is currently on display in the museum at D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery through June. The museum and hatchery grounds have free admission. Starting Memorial Day weekend, summer hours of the museum are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

The D.C. Booth Society offered a special thanks to all who made the quilt possible, including Carlos Martinez, D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery superintendent, for his idea and vision of the quilt; Addy Kirtley, Student Conservation Association intern and April Gregory, Archives curator, for their work in coordinating, requesting and obtaining the quilt squares; Carol Doerges, a volunteer of D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery, for sewing all the squares together and creating the finished project; and the many individuals — both U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service fisheries employees and volunteers across the nation — for their support and involvement in this project by taking the time to create a quilt square for their fisheries facility.