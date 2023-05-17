The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a flash flood warning for central Pennington County until 7:30 p.m. Mountain Time Wednesday.

At 1:36 p.m., doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between two and three inches of rain has fallen; the expected rainfall rate is one to two inches per hour.

Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas is expected.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Rapid City, Rapid Valley, Johnson Siding, Hisega, Caputa, Farmingdale and Rapid City Airport. This includes Rapid Creek from Johnson Siding through Rapid City and out to Farmingdale. It also includes Interstate 90 between mile markers 57 and 60.

The NWS advises travelers "turn around, don't drown" when encountering flooded roads; most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

For more information, visit the National Weather Service.