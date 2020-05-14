Native POP cancelled for 2020

Native POP: People of the Plains 2020 art market and cultural celebration has been cancelled for 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19. Native POP: People of the Plains 2021 is in the planning phases and the committee is excited to add creative new features. Artists who applied for Native POP 2020 will be contacted, and artists will be featured on nativepop.org.
Those who have attended Native POP or plan to in the future are encouraged to donate to Native POP now to help support Great Plains artists. Donations can be sent to Native POP: People of the Plains, 406 5th St., Rapid City, SD 57701.
