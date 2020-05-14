Native POP cancelled for 2020

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Native POP: People of the Plains 2020 art market and cultural celebration has been cancelled for 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19. Native POP: People of the Plains 2021 is in the planning phases and the committee is excited to add creative new features. Artists who applied for Native POP 2020 will be contacted, and artists will be featured on nativepop.org.