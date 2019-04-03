A Chadron business client nominated by the Nebraska Business Development Center (NBDC) at Chadron State College earned the Champion of Small Business Award March 13 at a ceremony in Lincoln.
Dr. Erich Landen of Landen Chiropractic P.C., used NBDC’s services to prepare a business plan for his 2010 presentation to the Chadron City Council. Landen, a Chadron native sought local financing and a matching low-interest loan from the City of Chadron to establish his business.
“Sitting down with the NBDC staff and listening to their critiques of my projections really helped me fine tune my business plan,” Landen said. “Tim Donahue [former NBDC director] was a great sounding board. Thanks to him and others on the committee, I was able to make some necessary changes before presenting my plan to the city council. I think NBDC is an extremely valuable resource for anyone interested in starting or expanding a business.”
Catherine Lang, state director of Nebraska Business Development Center in Omaha, thanked the Landens for their leadership and congratulated them for earning the award.
Landen and his wife, Mary, are both 2002 Chadron High School graduates. They returned to their hometown in 2010 to open Landen Chiropractic. Dr. Landen graduated from the University of Nebraska-Kearney in 2006 and then earned his chiropractic degree from Northwestern Health Sciences University.
“We kind of recognized the advantages of small town values,” Landen said in a 2011 interview with The Chadron Record. An externship with Dr. Scott Johnson to finish his degree brought the family home to Chadron and the decision was a simple one after that. “We were here two weeks, and we knew we didn’t want to leave,” he said at the time.
The business has since changed locations and added additional services. In addition to chiropractic care, Landen Chiropractic also offers acupuncture, the practice of inserting thin needles into specific pressure points in the body. The business was also the first in northwest Nebraska to offer cold laser therapy, according to its website, a treatment that uses photons of light to stimulate the body’s healing. Soft tissue techniques, rehabilitation and personal training and a focus on nutrition are all part of the focus of the practice as well.
Landen Chiropractic started with Landen as the sole employee and has grown to four employees. Landen purchased a building near the Chadron Community Hospital in 2014 that more than doubled the square footage of his business and has potential for future expansion.
Landen and Mary are active community members. Landen is a coach for several youth athletic programs and has donated time to Chadron State College by serving as a chiropractor during athletic events and working with athletic trainers. In addition, Landen has given lectures and presentations to CSC students about the importance of proper work environment ergonomics and acupuncture.
Landen Chiropractic is the second Chadron business to win the Champion of Small Business Award in recent years. White River Feed was recognized in 2017 with the honor.