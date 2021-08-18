NCAA investigating Nebraska's football program

"We want you to know we have complied 100% with the NCAA, been very collaborative in our approach with them in terms of all of their investigation," Alberts said. "We will continue to do whatever the NCAA has asked us to do. Our coaches, including coach Frost, have done a great job and have been very accessible in working with the NCAA as we've worked through these allegations."

Alberts said he couldn't comment further because of the ongoing investigation.

The report comes less than two weeks before the Huskers open Frost's fourth season with a game at Illinois. Frost, who quarterbacked the Huskers to the 1997 national championship, returned to his alma mater in his home state after being named national coach of the year for leading Central Florida to a 13-0 record in 2017.

Frost has struggled at Nebraska, going 12-20 in his first three years and never finishing higher than fifth in the Big Ten West. The program has had four straight losing seasons, its most in a row since the late 1950s.

Frost is under contract through 2026, and his current buyout is $20 million.

The NCAA investigation includes Nebraska's impermissible use of experts running special teams drills. Analysts are not among the 10 full-time on-field assistants and are not allowed to speak with players.