RAPID CITY | William "Bill" Neary, 87, died Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.
Bill was born Jan. 18, 1931, in Hartford, CT, then moved to Albany, VT, in 1936 to attend school. He enlisted in the Army/Air Force in 1947, where he then transitioned to the Air Force branch in 1948. He served in the Korean War then eventually stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base until his retirement in 1968. He started his second career in 1970 with the Chicago and North Western Railroad. He married Gloria Iversen on June 10, 1973, then moved to Sturgis in 1978. He retired from the railroad in 1996, eventually moving back to Rapid City.
Bill leaves behind his wife, two daughters, four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren.
Military honors service will be held for immediate family at the Black Hills National Cemetery (TBD).