Nebraska Commission to consider bighorn sheep season at Aug. 28 meeting
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider a staff recommendation to authorize one lottery permit for the 2020 bighorn sheep season when it meets Aug. 28 at Fort Robinson State Park.
The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. at the park’s Buffalo Barracks. The park is located on U.S. Hwy. 20, just west of Crawford, Neb., in Dawes County.
The Commission also will consider recommendations to:
n approve a Bighorn Sheep Management Plan that has a goal of establishing a self-sustaining, free-ranging bighorn sheep population in all areas of suitable habitat in Nebraska;
n approve aquatic invasive species regulations regarding species within categories, inspections, decontamination, impoundment and quarantine of conveyance and restrictions within Nebraska waters;
n and approve hunting opportunities and special dates in designated areas of specific state parks and state historical parks.
The meeting also will include an environmental report, a preliminary upland game outlook, an introduction of the new Duck Slam promotion, and an update on the impacts of flooding in Nebraska.
A complete meeting agenda is available at outdoornebraska.gov/commission.
Beaver analogs constructed in Sheridan Region
Several Sheridan Region Game and Fish employees, in partnership with Bighorn National Forest personnel, constructed 10 beaver analogs along Grommund and Sourdough creeks west of Buffalo, Wyo., in late July. Beaver analogs are structures created to provide temporary grade control to raise the streamside water table, promote greater riparian vegetation development and entice dam-building by beavers in the project area.
“Analogs are intended to make the area more attractive for beavers and increase riparian-dependent, woody vegetation such as willow,” said Travis Cundy, aquatic habitat biologist for Sheridan Region. “Our hope is we detain water on the land longer and get more riparian habitat acreage in the long run.”
The structures are built by installing a line of posts, with a woven lattice of willow branches between them to create a semi-permeable barrier that is also sealed in some areas with sod and mud. The design of the structure is intended to slow - but not stop - the movement of water in small streams, which over time, creates conditions that will hopefully attract beaver to naturally populate the area.
Bullfrogs in northeast Wyoming
Last summer, an American bullfrog was confirmed at Kleenburn Ponds north of Sheridan, Wyo. Though that individual was reported to Game and Fish biologists who quickly dispatched it, its documented presence in our area is cause for concern.
Bullfrogs are native to the eastern United States. When they are intentionally or accidentally introduced into new areas, they can become invasive and have lasting impacts on native amphibians and local ecosystems.
“It is unclear if bullfrogs were ever native to Wyoming,” said Game and Fish herpetological coordinator Wendy Estes-Zumpf. “Because they have been introduced to so many parts of the U.S. and other parts of the world, it is hard to know. But if they are native to any part of Wyoming, it is just a small area on the Nebraska border along the North Platte River drainage. But they should not be anywhere else in Wyoming.”
Bullfrogs are large, aggressive predators. In their native range, other species are adapted to their presence and there are natural predators to keep them in check. However, Wyoming lacks the suite of predators accustomed to dining on bullfrogs and they can quickly overrun an area. This is already happening in waters along the Front Range of Colorado where invasive bullfrogs have decimated populations of native amphibians in recent years, particularly the Northern Leopard Frog.