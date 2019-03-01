47,400 farming operations in the state
45,200,000 acres operated
2018 Livestock Inventory
Beef Cattle – 1,910,000
Milk Cows – 60,000
Cattle, including calves – 6,800,000
Cattle on feed – 2,770,000
Milk Goats – 3,500
Sheep, including lambs – 80,000
Hogs – 3,600,000 (Dec. 2017 figures)
Crops (in acres)
Corn – 9,550,000 acres
Soybeans – 5,700,000
Hay and Haylage – 2,630,000
Wheat – 1,120,000
Potatoes – 19,000
Beans – 180,000
Sorghum – 180,000
Sunflowers – 45,500
Peas – 58,000
Millet – 105,000
Oats – 110,000
Sugarbeets – 46,100
*USDA data