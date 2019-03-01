47,400 farming operations in the state

45,200,000 acres operated

2018 Livestock Inventory

Beef Cattle – 1,910,000

Milk Cows – 60,000

Cattle, including calves – 6,800,000

Cattle on feed – 2,770,000

Milk Goats – 3,500

Sheep, including lambs – 80,000

Hogs – 3,600,000 (Dec. 2017 figures)

Crops (in acres)

Corn – 9,550,000 acres

Soybeans – 5,700,000

Hay and Haylage – 2,630,000

Wheat – 1,120,000

Potatoes – 19,000

Beans – 180,000

Sorghum – 180,000

Sunflowers – 45,500

Peas – 58,000

Millet – 105,000

Oats – 110,000

Sugarbeets – 46,100

*USDA data

