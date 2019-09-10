Deer Season dates
Archery: Sept. 1, 2019 – Dec. 31, 2019
November firearm: Nov. 16, 2019 – Nov. 24, 2019
Muzzleloader: Dec. 1, 2019 – Dec. 31, 2019
Antlerless Only Season Choice: Sept. 1, 2019 – Jan. 15, 2020
Antelope Season dates
Archery: Aug. 20, 2019 – Dec. 31, 2019
Muzzleloader: Sept. 21, 2019 – Oct. 6, 2019
Firearm: Oct. 12, 2019 – Oct. 27, 2019
November late doe/fawn: Nov. 1, 2019 – Jan. 31, 2020
Elk Season dates
Archery bull: Sept. 1, 2019 – Oct. 31, 2019
Firearm bull: Sept. 21, 2019 – Oct. 31, 2019
Antlerless Sept. 21, 2019 – Oct. 31, 2019; Dec. 1, 2019 – Jan. 15, 2020
Antlerless – Private Land Only Aug. 15, 2019 – Sept. 20, 2019
Bighorn Sheep dates
Dec. 3-22, 2019
Turkey Season dates
Fall youth archery and shotgun: Sept. 15, 2019 – Jan. 31, 2020
Fall archery and shotgun: Sept. 15, 2019 – Jan. 31, 2020
Mountain Lion dates
The 2019 mountain lion season in the Pine Ridge will take place Jan. 1-Feb. 28, 2019, with an application period from Sept. 4-Sept. 28, 2018.
Squirrel Season dates
Aug. 1, 2019 – Jan. 31, 2020
Cottontail and jackrabbit Season dates
Sept. 1, 2019 – Feb. 29, 2020
Snipe
Sept. 1, 2018 – Dec. 16, 2018
Virginia and sora rail
Sept. 1, 2019 – Nov. 9, 2019
Woodcock
Oct. 5, 2019 – Nov. 18, 2019
Crow
Oct. 15, 2019 – Dec. 15, 2019; Jan. 13, 2019 – March 14, 2020
Mourning, white-winged, and Eurasian Collared doves (in aggregate)
Sept. 1, 2019 – Oct. 30, 2019
Eurasian collared-dove (only)
Year-Round
Grouse
Sept. 1, 2019 – Jan. 31, 2020
Pheasant, quail, and partridge
Oct. 26, 2019 – Jan. 31, 2020
Youth pheasant, quail and partridge
Oct. 19 – 20, 2019
Dark goose
East unit: Oct. 28, 2019 – Feb. 9, 2020
North central unit: Oct. 5, 2019 – Jan. 18, 2020
Platte River unit: Oct. 28, 2019 – Feb. 9, 2020
Panhandle unit: Oct. 28, 2019 – Feb. 9, 2020
Niobrara unit: Oct. 28, 2019 – Feb. 9, 2020
Light goose
Statewide: Oct. 5, 2019 – Dec. 25, 2019; Jan. 18, 2020 – Feb. 9, 2020
Download light goose conservation order zones map
Light goose conservation order*
East zone: Feb. 10, 2020 – April 15, 2020
Rainwater basin zone: Feb. 10, 2020 – April 5, 2020
West zone: Feb. 10, 2020 – April 5, 2020
White-fronted goose
Statewide: Oct. 5, 2019 – Dec. 8, 2019; Jan. 18, 2020 – Feb. 9, 2020
Early teal
Low plains: Sept. 7, 2019 – Sept. 22, 2019
High plains: Sept. 7, 2019 – Sept. 15, 2019
Duck and coot
Zone 1: Oct. 12, 2019 – Dec. 24, 2019
Zone 2:
- Low plains: Oct. 5, 2019 – Dec. 17, 2019
- High plains: Oct. 5, 2019 – Dec. 17, 2019, Jan. 6 – Jan. 27, 2020
Zone 3:
- Low plains: Oct. 24, 2019 – Jan. 5, 2020
- High plains: Oct. 24, 2018 – Jan. 5, 2020; Jan. 6 – Jan. 27, 2020
Zone 4: Oct. 5, 2019 – Dec. 17, 2019
Youth
Zone 1: Oct. 5, 2019 – Oct 6, 2019
Zone 2: Sept. 28, 2019 – Sept. 29, 2019
Zone 3: Oct. 19, 2019 – Oct. 20, 2019
Zone 4: Sept. 28, 2019 – Sept. 29, 2019
Muskrat, beaver
Trap only: Nov. 1– March 31
Badger
Hunt and trap: Nov. 1 – end of Feb.
Mink
Hunt and trap: Nov. 1 – end of Feb.
Bobcat
Hunt and trap: Dec. 1 – end of Feb.
Running, no harvest: March 1 – Nov. 30
Raccoon
Hunt only: Sept. 1, 2019 – Oct. 31, 2019
Hunt and trap: Nov. 1, 2019 – end of Feb., 2020
Running, no harvest: March 1, 2019 – Aug. 17, 2019
Virginia opossum
Hunt only: Sept. 1, 2019 – Oct. 31, 2019
Hunt and trap: Nov. 1, 2019 – end of Feb., 2020
Running, no harvest: March 1, 2019 – Aug. 17, 2019
Striped skunk
Hunt and trap: year-round
Long-tailed weasel
Hunt and trap: Nov. 1, 2019– end of Feb., 2020
Red fox
Hunt and trap: Nov. 1, 2019 – end of Feb., 2020
Running, no harvest: March 1, 2019 – Oct. 31, 2019
Gray fox
Hunt and trap: Nov. 1, 2019 – end of Feb., 2020
