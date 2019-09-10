Deer Season dates

Archery: Sept. 1, 2019 – Dec. 31, 2019

November firearm: Nov. 16, 2019 – Nov. 24, 2019

Muzzleloader: Dec. 1, 2019 – Dec. 31, 2019

Antlerless Only Season Choice: Sept. 1, 2019 – Jan. 15, 2020

Antelope Season dates

Archery: Aug. 20, 2019 – Dec. 31, 2019

Muzzleloader: Sept. 21, 2019 – Oct. 6, 2019

Firearm: Oct. 12, 2019 – Oct. 27, 2019

November late doe/fawn: Nov. 1, 2019 – Jan. 31, 2020

Elk Season dates

Archery bull: Sept. 1, 2019 – Oct. 31, 2019

Firearm bull: Sept. 21, 2019 – Oct. 31, 2019

Antlerless Sept. 21, 2019 – Oct. 31, 2019; Dec. 1, 2019 – Jan. 15, 2020

Antlerless – Private Land Only Aug. 15, 2019 – Sept. 20, 2019

Bighorn Sheep dates

Dec. 3-22, 2019

Turkey Season dates

Fall youth archery and shotgun: Sept. 15, 2019 – Jan. 31, 2020

Fall archery and shotgun: Sept. 15, 2019 – Jan. 31, 2020

Mountain Lion dates

The 2019 mountain lion season in the Pine Ridge will take place Jan. 1-Feb. 28, 2019, with an application period from Sept. 4-Sept. 28, 2018.

Squirrel Season dates

Aug. 1, 2019 – Jan. 31, 2020

Cottontail and jackrabbit Season dates

Sept. 1, 2019 – Feb. 29, 2020

Snipe

Sept. 1, 2018 – Dec. 16, 2018

Virginia and sora rail

Sept. 1, 2019 – Nov. 9, 2019

Woodcock

Oct. 5, 2019 – Nov. 18, 2019

Crow

Oct. 15, 2019 – Dec. 15, 2019; Jan. 13, 2019 – March 14, 2020

Mourning, white-winged, and Eurasian Collared doves (in aggregate)

Sept. 1, 2019 – Oct. 30, 2019

Eurasian collared-dove (only)

Year-Round

Grouse

Sept. 1, 2019 – Jan. 31, 2020

Pheasant, quail, and partridge

Oct. 26, 2019 – Jan. 31, 2020

Youth pheasant, quail and partridge

Oct. 19 – 20, 2019

Dark goose

East unit: Oct. 28, 2019 – Feb. 9, 2020

North central unit: Oct. 5, 2019 – Jan. 18, 2020

Platte River unit: Oct. 28, 2019 – Feb. 9, 2020

Panhandle unit: Oct. 28, 2019 – Feb. 9, 2020

Niobrara unit: Oct. 28, 2019 – Feb. 9, 2020

Light goose

Statewide: Oct. 5, 2019 – Dec. 25, 2019; Jan. 18, 2020 – Feb. 9, 2020

Download light goose conservation order zones map

Light goose conservation order*

East zone: Feb. 10, 2020 – April 15, 2020

Rainwater basin zone: Feb. 10, 2020 – April 5, 2020

West zone: Feb. 10, 2020 – April 5, 2020

White-fronted goose

Statewide: Oct. 5, 2019 – Dec. 8, 2019; Jan. 18, 2020 – Feb. 9, 2020

Early teal

Low plains: Sept. 7, 2019 – Sept. 22, 2019

High plains: Sept. 7, 2019 – Sept. 15, 2019

Duck and coot

Zone 1: Oct. 12, 2019 – Dec. 24, 2019

Zone 2:

  • Low plains: Oct. 5, 2019 – Dec. 17, 2019
  • High plains: Oct. 5, 2019 – Dec. 17, 2019, Jan. 6 – Jan. 27, 2020

Zone 3:

  • Low plains: Oct. 24, 2019 – Jan. 5, 2020
  • High plains: Oct. 24, 2018 – Jan. 5, 2020; Jan. 6 – Jan. 27, 2020

Zone 4: Oct. 5, 2019 – Dec. 17, 2019

Youth

Zone 1: Oct. 5, 2019 – Oct 6, 2019

Zone 2: Sept. 28, 2019 – Sept. 29, 2019

Zone 3: Oct. 19, 2019 – Oct. 20, 2019

Zone 4: Sept. 28, 2019 – Sept. 29, 2019

Muskrat, beaver

Trap only: Nov. 1– March 31

Badger

Hunt and trap: Nov. 1 – end of Feb.

Mink

Hunt and trap: Nov. 1 – end of Feb.

Bobcat

Hunt and trap: Dec. 1 – end of Feb.

Running, no harvest: March 1 – Nov. 30

Raccoon

Hunt only: Sept. 1, 2019 – Oct. 31, 2019

Hunt and trap: Nov. 1, 2019 – end of Feb., 2020

Running, no harvest: March 1, 2019 – Aug. 17, 2019

Virginia opossum

Hunt only: Sept. 1, 2019 – Oct. 31, 2019

Hunt and trap: Nov. 1, 2019 – end of Feb., 2020

Running, no harvest: March 1, 2019 – Aug. 17, 2019

Striped skunk

Hunt and trap: year-round

Long-tailed weasel

Hunt and trap: Nov. 1, 2019– end of Feb., 2020

Red fox

Hunt and trap: Nov. 1, 2019 – end of Feb., 2020

Running, no harvest: March 1, 2019 – Oct. 31, 2019

Gray fox

Hunt and trap: Nov. 1, 2019 – end of Feb., 2020

Tags