Outdoorsmen living in or visiting the Pine Ridge have plenty of places to go to enjoy outdoor recreation. However, hunters and fishers are required to follow the Nebraska State laws and carry on their person at all times the proper permits and certificates.
Hunters are allowed to hunt on open fields and waters, Conservation Reserve Program-Management Access Program (CRP-Map) areas, public lands, such as state wildlife management areas, state parks and recreation areas, national forests and federal reserves and private lands with permission. Each of the hunting sites may have their own restrictions.
The Open Fields and Waters (OFW) provides financial incentives for allowing public walk-in access and the opportunity for private landowners to work with Game and Parks biologists to improve wildlife habitat. These programs have opened more than 260,000 acres of private land to hunting and fishing and more than 42 miles of river to the public in Nebraska.
The Northwest Region covers the Panhandle of Nebraska and offers abundant resources for hunters. In the northwestern region of the Panhandle (Sioux, Sheridan and Dawes counties) public lands include:
- Bighorn WMA – Dawes County; 1E of Crawford on U.S. Hwy. 20, 8E, 1S and 1E on Bethel Road, 1S on Bethel Loop Road; deer, dove, rabbit, squirrel, turkey; 1,230 acres
- Bordeaux WMA – Dawes County; 3E of Chadron on U.S. Hwy. 20; deer, dove, elk, rabbit, turkey; 1,915 acres
- Box Butte Reservoir SRA/WMA – Dawes County; 10N of Hemingford; deer, pheasant, rabbit, turkey, waterfowl; 2,212 acres
- Chadron Creek Ranch WMA – Dawes County; 11S of Chadron; deer, dove, rabbit, squirrel, turkey; 2,449 acres
- Fort Robinson SP – Sioux County; 3W of Crawford on U.S. Hwy. 20; deer, dove, grouse, rabbit, squirrel, turkey; special free permit required, contact park superintendent at 308-665-2900; 21,500 acres
- Fort Robinson WMA – Sioux County; 5NW of Crawford, deer, dove, grouse, rabbit, squirrel, turkey; 640 acres
- Gilbert-Baker WMA - Sioux County; 4½N of Harrison; deer, dove, elk, rabbit, squirrel, turkey; 2,537 acres
- Metcalf WMA – Sheridan County; 10N of Hay Springs; deer, dove, elk, rabbit, squirrel, turkey; 3,236 acres
- Oglala National Grasslands – Sioux County; north of U.S. 20 Hwy. between Harrison and Crawford; antelope, deer, dove, grouse, rabbit; 94,344 acres
- Peterson WMA – Sioux County; 9W of Crawford on U.S. Hwy. 20; deer, dove, grouse, rabbit, turkey; 2,400 acres
- Nebraska National Forest Pine Ridge District, Nebraska NF – Dawes County; S of U.S. Hwy. 20 between Chadron and Crawford; deer, dove, elk, rabbit, squirrel, turkey; 50,853 acres
- Ponderosa WMA – Dawes County; 2S of Crawford on Neb. Hwy. 2 to access sign 4E; deer, dove, rabbit, squirrel, turkey; 3,660 acres
- Smith Lake WMA – Sheridan County; 23S of Rushville on Neb. Hwy. 250; deer, dove, grouse, pheasant, rabbit, turkey, waterfowl; 640 acres
- Walgren Lake SRA - Sheridan County; 2½E of Hay Springs, 3S of U.S. Hwy. 20; dove, pheasant, rabbit, waterfowl; 130 acres
- Chadron City Reservoirs (fishing): 5 1/2 miles south of Chadron
- Chadron State Park Pond (fishing): 9 miles south of Chadron
- Soldier Creek (fishing): 3 miles west of Crawford
- White River (fishing): west of Fort Robinson
- Whitney Lake (fishing): Hwy 20 west of Chadron for 11.3 miles, right on NE-28A Whitney Spur 2 miles
- Wood Reserve Ponds (fishing): Soldier Creek Wilderness Area, Fort Robinsion SP