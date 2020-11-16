New business brings familiar tastes

Last Wednesday was the first day The Burger Pit opened its doors in the Ace Hardware parking lot. As is a common sight with food trailers, within the first hour there was already a line forming with everyone ready to patronize the new business. However, the trailers has a couple unique characteristics.
The first is that it’s locally owned by Scott and Nicole Gooder rather than being driven in from another community. Secondly, the food is familiar to Chadron residents and visitors as the Gooders are the former owners of the popular Donald’s Drive In that closed in January 2018.
As to why she chose to open a food truck, Nicole said she “missed see all the different people.” She has been working at Pine Ridge Job Corps for just shy of two years. Knowing the restaurant situation has changed due to COVID-19, Nicole said she and her husband knew their thoughts of providing an eatery would have to change as well. Further, she said, “we like the thought of travelling to different communities and seeing different crowds of people.”
During the days of Donald’s, Nicole said they would see different crowds come in who might be in town for a game or community event. With the truck, they can now take the food to the people. “A good portion of it is apples to apples” she noted of the menu offerings at The Burger Pit compared to Donald’s.
In addition to seeing the variety of people, Nicole is happy to have the flexibility of being self-employed. Already getting invites from other communities, the Gooders planned to set up in Alliance last Friday and have been offered a spot in Rushville. They’re also looking to be a part of a vendor event in Scottsbluff this December, and hope to get permits to set up in Wyoming and Colorado by spring.
Their first day in Chadron went well. “I think people missed Donald’s food and we hope to bring that back at least once a week.” As the name implies, the main menu items are burgers with homemade fries though there’s some fried sides as well and homemade Ranch and “Gooder Sauce” for dipping. Menu expansion plans at this time include specialty “Gooder” burgers each week.
The couple’s appreciative of Ace allowing the truck to set up in their lot, and to the folks who patronized them on their opening day. Nicole said she doesn’t know if they’ll ever go back to a brick and mortar restaurant setup, as the truck allows them the flexibility of targeting different communities and events and the ability to address problems directly as they come up.
