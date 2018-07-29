HOT SPRINGS- The Mammoth Site confirmed the discovery of remains from a second Giant Short-Faced Bear in their dig site last week.
Scientists uncovered the humerus of an adult, male Giant Short-Faced Bear this April.
Giant Short-Faced Bears are estimated to have been as tall as five and a half feet at the shoulder while on all fours and it is thought they could've weighed in at around 1,500 pounds.
They existed from 800,000 years ago until going extinct around 11,000 years ago. Remains have been found from central Mexico to Alaska.
The gender of the bear was able to be determined because of the size of the bone. Males were significantly larger than females. The humerus (the bone extending from the shoulder to the elbow) measures ????? long.
Evidence from bone growth on the first bear points to it being an adult but not necessarily done growing. The humerus was ??????
The first bear was found at the site in 1983 after a skull was discovered. From then until the mid 1990s the site unearthed ribs, a partial bear pelvis, a jawbone and isolated teeth. In 2003, Sharon Holte helped discover the humerus of the smaller bear. She was in high school and working at the dig site as a volunteer excavator for the summer.
Following the discovery of the smaller humerus, it was not immediately clear if it belonged to a Giant Short-Faced Bear or not. Holte wound up confirming it belonged to a bear in her undergraduate thesis at the South Dakota School of Mines. She is now the Science Educator at the Mammoth Site.
Both bears were found in similar parts of the site. Mammoth Site researchers are now tasked with determining what bones go with what bear. Scientists reserve the idea that more than two bears could be in the pit, further complicating the investigation.
Determining why the bears died in the pit is a tall order and though scientists may not know exactly why each individual is there, they can infer to the best of their ability.
Dr. Blaine Schubert, an expert in Giant Short-Faced Bear research, believes it is possible the bears were scavenging mammoths, "These big bears would have been amazing super scavengers. Being the biggest means you are going to be good at scavenging. Having two individuals here could mean they both went down to scavenge something and got stuck themselves."
Schubert is the Director of the Center of Excellence in Paleontology and its Natural History Museum at East Tennessee State University. He is a visiting researcher at the Mammoth Site.
Based on the behavior of modern bears, researchers also think the ancient bears were most likely solitary animals. However, modern bears have been known to congregate around large food sources like whale carcasses so it is possible that multiple bears could have been scavenging a dead mammoth at the same time.
Giant Short-Faced Bears are now officially the second most common large animal found at the site. As the Mammoth Site continues to excavate, the mystery of how these animals died in the pit may become clearer.