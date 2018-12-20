After producing the first ever gene edited soybean crop in the United States, Calyxt will be releasing four to six new varieties come the 2019 growing season.
During a morning session at South Dakota Soybean Association Ag Outlook event in Sioux Falls Dec. 6, Thomas Stoddard, the grower relationship manager for the Minneapolis-based company, shared the latest results of their high oleic gene edited soybean variety.
In 2018, Calyxt’s growers harvested more than 17,000 acres of the gene edited crop in South Dakota. That is a roughly 6,000-acre increase from the year before. In 2016, three South Dakota growers from Saint Lawrence, Miller and Wessington became the first U.S. based soybean farmers to grow the Calyxt beans.
Because of that success, Stoddard said they will be releasing new varieties ranging in maturity groups of 1.3 to 2.2 for the upcoming season. The company’s current variety is a 1.9 maturity bean.
“We have the demand for the oil, but we don’t have the supply,” Stoddard said. “We need more acres.”
The gene edited bean is a high oleic soybean. This means the soybean is altered to produce three times the amount of oleic acid in the soybean oils than a standard beans. Oleic acid has become the standard for “heart healthy” oils.
“High oleic just means a healthier fat, and that’s what we’re going after,” Stoddard said. “We have an oil produced right here in the U.S. that’s healthier than olive oil.”
In 2015, the Food and Drug Administration ruled that trans fats were unhealthy to eat and gave food producers three years to phase out trans fats from their food. Because of this, standard soybean oil has slowly been phased out of production due to its low oleic nature, Stoddard said. This is why Calyxt focused in on the high oleic soybean, to bring that demand back for soybean oil.
In the interim, palm oil has been imported, as it is relatively cheap compared to olive oil and is high in oleic acid.
“We can create a domestic demand for soybeans,” said Manoj Shaoo, the chief commercial officer for Calyxt. “It means we have to reinvent the supply chain to make a healthier alternative. Luckily, it’s already been done by Calyxt.”
Due to the successes of Calyxt’s high oleic soybean, they’ve begun research and development on different gene edited crops. Next year, the company will unveil a high-fibre wheat variety and soon it will put a high-digestibility alfalfa on the market for ranchers.
“No one has more gene edited products approved than we have,” Shaoo said. “We must be doing something right to give thousands of scientists at those large companies a run for their money.”
Right now, Calyxt has begun the search for more producers to plant gene edited seeds and has several programs in place to help the farmers that grow it, including a 100 percent buyback system. Calyxt, at the end of the season, will buy back all of the beans produced. Currently, there are two South Dakota delivery points, in Miller and Dell Rapids.
“It grows like a soybean, harvests like a soybean, is processed like a soybean. It is a soybean, but it’s three times healthier,” Shaoo said.
Calyxt started in Minnesota from University of Minnesota professor Dan Voytas, who pioneered the gene editing technology Calyxt uses, and has since grown to around 100 team members.
“I graduated with a degree in genetics and now people call me a seed salesman,” Stoddard said jokingly.